Harrison County on Tuesday added five new cases of COVID-19, and in Rusk County two more cases were confirmed.
The new cases bring Harrison County’s total to 88 confirmed cases with seven of those patients having died from the coronavirus. Harrison County Judge Chad Sims, however, also reported two more recovered cases in the county.
“Remove the deaths and recoveries and we have 73 current or active cases,” he said.
The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management reports there have been nine patients recover in the county. The county has had one coronavirus-related death.
The office reported the county’s two new confirmed cases are in the Garrison area.
Public health officials in Tyler said there were no new confirmed cases today, but recoveries had increased by nine. Cumulative confirmed cases in the county remain at 139; active cases in the county are at 51.
As of Tuesday afternoon, case counts for East Texas counties were as follows:
- Anderson: 26 (+3)
- Angelina: 46 (+1)
- Bowie: 94, 8 deaths
- Camp: 6
- Cass: 16 (-1 from false positive)
- Cherokee: 14, 1 death
- Delta: 1
- Franklin: 1
- Gregg: 72
- Harrison: 88 (+5), 7 deaths
- Henderson: 24
- Hopkins: 4
- Lamar: 57
- Marion: 9
- Morris: 5
- Nacogdoches: 141 (+16), 7 deaths
- Panola: 140 (+39 from late Monday), 6 deaths
- Red River: 1
- Rusk: 36 (+2), 1 death
- Shelby: 103 (+3)
- Smith: 139, 3 deaths
- Titus: 15
- Upshur: 13
- Van Zandt: 14, 1 death
- Wood: 7