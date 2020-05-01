50 of Harrison County's COVID-19 cases are related to long-term care facilities

4:37 p.m. Friday
Harrison County adds a dozen coronavirus cases; 50 are related to long-term care facilities
Harrison County added a dozen new cases of COVID-19 Friday, and County Judge Chad Sims said 50 of the county’s 120 total cases are related to long-term care facilities.
Sims said the county had no new recoveries to report Friday.
Related to the coronavirus in nursing homes and similar facilities, Sims said, “We will continue to provide assistance to these facilities and appreciate each facilities efforts and responsiveness during this difficult time.”
“According to the governor’s Report to Open Texas, recent reports highlight the rapid increase of confirmed COVID-19 cases in nursing homes and assisted living communities in Texas,” he added. “Part of the plan includes recommendations to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities.”
On the day Abbott allowed restaurants, some retailers, malls and movie theaters to open to in-store customers, Sims also cautioned residents in the county to continue to practice good hygiene and social distancing.
“Harrison County residents need to remain diligent in continuing to practice social distancing, avoid crowds, and limit physical contact,” he said. “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends using simple cloth face coverings in public to help slow the spread of the virus.”
***
11:17 a.m. Friday
Gregg County says COVID-19 numbers are correct, details reporting process
Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne on Friday reaffirmed the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county and rebuffed claims his department has falsified numbers to keep case counts down.
In an open letter, Browne called the claims “far from the truth” and “completely baseless” and detailed the process the county’s health department takes to calculate its numbers each day.
As of Thursday night, 87 total confirmed cases of the coronavirus had been reported in Gregg County.
Browne said the health department receives reports daily from nine testing facilities in the county. The data the department receives includes information from the greater Gregg County and Longview area. People being tested at the facilities come from more than 10 counties in the region and other states.
The Gregg County Health Department and city of Longview emergency management staff verify address information for the people who are tested in the county, Brown said. Sometimes address information is wrong and has to be corrected.
For people who live in the county, the department determines in which city each person lives or if their address is in an unincorporated part of the county. Information for people with addresses outside the county is forwarded to the correct entity — the Northeast Texas Public Health District or Department of State Health Services Region 4/5 in Tyler.
Browne said Gregg County residents who test positive for COVID-19 and their contacts are interviewed by the department with assistance from three Gregg County Sheriff’s Office deputies. The local department then reports the information to the state, which in turn reports to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Between March 4 and April 9, Browne said more than 2,453 coronavirus tests were reported to the Gregg County Health Department by nine testing facilities in the county. Of those, he said 1,093 were determined to be for county residents. Results of those tests were 935 negative, 84 positive and 74 pending. Browne said an estimated 43 patients who contracted the virus are recovered.