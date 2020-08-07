AUSTIN (AP) — Official numbers in new COVID-19 infections were down slightly in Texas on Friday compared to the day before, but the infection rate remained high.
State officials reported at least 7,039 new cases, almost 560 fewer than they reported Thursday. That would bring the total caseload to almost 475,000 dating to early March when tracking began of the disease caused by the coronavirus.
The state reported 293 new COVID-19 deaths Friday in Texas, bringing the total death toll for the outbreak to almost 8,100. The state estimated that 134,760 cases were active with 8,065 patients hospitalized, 237 fewer than Thursday.
But the rate of positive COVID-19 test results remains high, with a rolling seven-day positivity rate of 16.9%, well above the threshold of 5% recommended for reopening by the World Health Organization.
However, the true number of cases was still likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
On Thursday evening, state health officials announced that for the first time in nearly five months, visitors would be allowed in Texas nursing homes on a limited basis.
Residents of Texas’ long-term care facilities have been separated from their family and friends for more than 140 days, since Gov. Greg Abbott shut down visitation in mid-March.
At assisted-living facilities, some indoor visits will be permitted, provided there are plexiglass barriers, there are no active cases of the novel coronavirus among residents and there are no confirmed cases among staff in the last two weeks. Physical contact between residents and visitors will not be permitted, state officials said.
That news came in the same week that data from state officials showed a novel coronavirus outbreak at a Missouri City nursing home, outside of Houston, has killed 17 residents, according to data from state officials.
City officials issued a press release this week raising alarm over 19 deaths that they said occurred at the Paradigm at First Colony Nursing Home but nursing home officials told The Texas Tribune that the number is incorrect and declined to provide the correct number.
The city also reported that the facility has 24 infected staff members and the nursing home reported 11 currently infected residents who are in stable condition.
“This harrowing development speaks to the severity of this pandemic and how everyone needs to take it even more seriously,” said Missouri City Mayor Yolanda Ford of the outbreak in a Wednesday press release.