The impact of the new coronavirus hit schools over the past two weeks. Districts announced at first extended spring breaks, then announced closures and now are preparing online instruction for students who will not be returning until April 6 at the earliest.
On Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order that all public schools must remain closed through Friday, April 3. Also last week, he suspended all state standardized testing requirements.
As a result of the closures, Longview-area public and private schools spent the week preparing or rolling out online or at-home learning tools for families. Most places will start the new learning models today, but others already started.
Public schools
Longview ISD has prepared both online materials and paper packets for students without internet access.
District spokeswoman Elizabeth Ross said packets were sent home for students and new packets will be prepared weekly. Online instruction also will be updated by week.
Parents of students at campuses operated by the district’s nonprofit charter partner East Texas Advanced Academies received a suggested schedule to keep the children learning with links to different online resources. Families without internet access could get paper packets.
The ETAA campuses are East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, Ware East Texas Montessori Academy, Johnston-McQueen Elementary School, Bramlette STEAM Academy, J.L. Everhart Elementary School and Forest Park Middle School.
Advanced Academies CEO Cynthia Wise said in a statement that schools are required to document and provide evidence of instruction while the closures are in effect.
“ETAA’s principals have a plan in place which requires their teachers to make contact with all students and provide some type of direct instruction, usually through Google Classroom,” she said. “Students can also call their teachers or email them if they need any assistance.”
Google Classroom is a tool that allows teachers to create groups of students and upload assignments for them to complete.
Pine Tree ISD Superintendent Steve Clugston said the district spent last week reaching out to students in the district to see what resources they have available.
Some teachers are using Facebook or YouTube videos because most students have a cell phone with internet access, Clugston said. There also are paper packets available for students to pick up. The district also has computer programs with lessons for the children.
“I can’t say enough of how proud I am of our staff and our parents and how well they are working together to take care of our kids,” he said. “It’s a community feeling; and it’s great to be a part of that.”
Spring Hill ISD will start distributing computers to students who do not have them on Monday, Superintendent Wayne Guidry said. The district conducted a survey to get an estimate on how many will need laptops.
He also said the district reached out to several internet providers and is looking into some type of internet access purchase for students.
“We were going to start off simple in terms of complexity of our program and as far as accountability, start at the low end, and over time increase,” Guidry said. “Week one, our assignments are basic and accountability is low. But if we’re going to be out longer, we’re looking to increase rigor and accountability over time.”
But Guidry said he does not want the at-home learning to add to stress of the parents.
“Families are being devastated right now, and we don’t want to add to that devastation,” he said. “Our first goal is to provide some type of structure in their home.”
Some districts, like White Oak and Hallsville, already started their online learning.
White Oak ISD Assistant Superintendent Mitzi Neely said grades 6-12 started using Google Classroom, which they typically use in school, on Tuesday. Teachers also have hard copy packets for students.
The primary and intermediate campuses are using Seesaw, a remote learning program, Neely said.
Hallsville ISD Superintendent Jeff Collum said his district also is using Google Classroom. The district also made sure all lessons could be accessed on a cell phone. Collum said they still are working on more plans for students without technology or internet access.
“Our teachers hit the ground running on Monday doing things such as engaging kids on Google Classroom, calling the kids and doing in-person talks and even video lessons,” he said. “By Tuesday, we had a district website that has instructional tools for learning, resources for parents and lessons for the students to work through by grade level.”
According to Gilmer ISD’s Facebook page, teachers will provide lessons and assignments on their teacher web page on the district website. Also, the teachers are contacting each household to verify phone and email information to communicate during the closure.
Union Grove ISD Superintendent Kelly Moore said in a written statement the district will kick off at-home learning Monday. Staff spent a week preparing a page on Union Grove’s website to provide information to parents.
“We will have a tab for each grade level and then junior high and high school,” she said. “Our model in the younger grades, at this time, is primarily paper packets. And in the junior high and high school, the students have an option for paper or online.”
Moore said she is proud of how her staff stepped up and the district will continue to improve the model as needed.
Ore City ISD has plans for each campus, Superintendent Lynn Heflin said in a written statement.
The plans are a mix of online resources such as Google Classroom, packets for parents to pick up and other online tools the district purchased for students to use.
Sabine ISD Superintendent Stacey Bryce said, like Spring Hill, the district has Google Chormebooks — Google-brand laptops — for the students to pick up with packets of work.
Private schools
Private schools in Longview also started preparing online instruction for the closure.
At Trinity School of Texas, students start remote learning today and can be accessed through the school’s program myTST. Assignments will be posted each Friday, spokeswoman Erica Fisher said.
St. Mary’s Catholic School in Longview plans to remain closed through Easter, Principal Darbie Safford said in an email. Students are set to return April 13.
“Our remote learning plan will include online assignments sharing, video communication, email and electronic collaboration software,” she said in an email. Those without technology were advised to reach out to the school so a plan could be made for the student.
Melody Najarro, who teaches math at St. Mary’s, said the school is using Microsoft Teams software, which will allow them to video chat with students.
She plans on making notes to email students to review with their assignments, she said. She also will set up “office hours,” times students can video chat with her if they are struggling.
Najarro said she has never taught online, but the new challenge excites her
“It’s going be a good opportunity for some of the kids to learn some self-motivation, to not have teachers follow them around and getting their stuff from them,” she said. “They’re going to have to plan a schedule on their own and figure out how to get their work done on their own.”
Senior adjustments
While teachers spent last week preparing online lessons, students also had to adjust to changing how they are learning.
Spring Hill High School senior Krista Pleasant said she has taken online dual credit classes with Kilgore College before, so is not so much worried about the actual classes as she is the environment.
“I’m just sadder about not being able to see my friends,” she said. “It’s pretty hard because I’m only able to go to work and home.”
While Pleasant is used to the online class format, Hallsville High School senior Kain Gala, 18, said he only has taken pre-Advanced Placement and Advanced Placement classes in high school, which are in a traditional classroom setting.
Now, he has to adjust to a change of pace, he said.
“I’m just trying to study as usual like nothing has changed and use my time wisely,” Gala said. “I have been able to sleep more. It’s kind of nice because I can work in the order I want to.”
In the end, the change may help prepare him and his classmates for the independence of college, he said.
Collum said there definitely is a concern for seniors at this time. If the students experience critical learning gaps, they might fall behind, he said.
“We’re working as hard as we can to keep those gaps closed,” he said. “But this is a very unusual environment.”
From parent to teacher
While schools and students adjust to a new learning format, parents now are having to play the roles of both caretaker and teacher.
Kristy Couch has three children in Pine Tree ISD, kindergartner Rikki Lyn, 6; third-grader Cash, 9; and senior Blake, 17.
Couch said the district is doing “a phenomenal job” at supporting students and parents during the closure.
Since she works at home, Couch is able to work with her children. She said they are working on several activities to keep the students engaged.
“I feel like the lesson plan was kind of a basis, and then from that I’ve been doing little hands-on crafts,” Couch said. “We are not going to be able to do 100% what these teachers have done with these kids. They’re not doing eight hours a day getting (physical education) and music and art, but what I have found as a parent, is if you can make a schedule and spend that time to add those little things in there, it’s going to keep a little structure.”
Kathryn Prince, who has a kindergartner at Trinity, said while her child Palmer is easy to work with, Palmer does miss school.
Prince said her daughter’s teachers have sent some videos and activities the students typically do in class, so she is able to somewhat keep her classroom routine.
“I’m so grateful for our TST faculty for taking the unpredictable situation and offering alternative learning,” Prince said. “For them to provide things that gives us structure and routine has been incredible for me as a parent.”
Couch said while the closures can cause stress and unpredictability, she is enjoying the extra time she gets with her children.
“It’s hard as a parent to watch these seniors go through this, but at the same time I do feel like it is preparing them a little more for college because it is independent,” she said. “On the positive side, we are able to spend time with their kids and get to see them learn and grow as individuals.”