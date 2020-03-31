Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that Texas' schools will stay closed through at least May and imposed restrictions that doctors and even his critics say amount to a stay-at-home order for the state — despite Abbott refusing to call it that.
Abbott has rejected issuing a stay-at-home order for his state of 29 million people. And his efforts Tuesday to explain what is allowed and what isn't under his new executive order was at times so cloudy that aides were left trying later to clarify.
Abbott's order that takes effect Thursday and lasts through April states that “every person in Texas shall, except where necessary to provide or obtain essential services, minimize social gatherings and minimize in-person contact with people who are not in the same household.” Essential services include grocery stores and health care providers, among a long list of other things.
Democrats and leaders of Texas hospitals — who hours earlier had urged the governor in a letter that the time had come to “send a clear message" — said they were left with the impression that Abbott had issued a stay-at-home order. Abbott, however, soundly rejected that language.
“This is not a stay-at-home strategy. A stay-at-home strategy would mean that you have to stay home," Abbott said. “This is a standard based upon essential services and essential activities."
When asked whether Tuesday's order brings Texas up to speed with states that have issued shelter-in-place or stay-at-home orders, Abbott answered, "It's a fact."
State Rep. Chris Turner, the leading Democrat in the Texas House, called the announcement “confusing at times" but a step in the right direction. “For whatever reason, the governor was unwilling to call this a stay-at-home order,'" Turner said.
The Texas Medical Association nonetheless applauded what it called a “stay-at-home executive order."
Texas Hospital Association spokeswoman Carrie Williams said: “Stay home unless it’s essential to go out. That message now has been sent to all corners of Texas, and we are in total support of having this statewide protocol."
Education Commissioner Mike Morath said at the news conference that teachers will continue to deliver online or other at-home instruction to students as parents are “wrestling with a new reality.”
“For the parents at home, we will work through this, we will get through this together,” Morath said. “We have to remain apart for a little bit so we can be together again.”
Area superintendents praised Abbott's order.
“As much as we would all like to get back to our normal routines in life, I feel the governor is making the right decision in extending his executive order through May 4,” Spring Hill ISD Superintendent Wayne Guidry said in a statement. “Public health is always the top priority of government officials, and his action is consistent with this responsibility.”
Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox said in a statement the district will continue to provide child nutrition, at-home instruction and support teachers and staff.
“This is going to be an ongoing matter that the district leadership will review daily, and make changes in accordance with local and state officials,” he said.
Pine Tree ISD Superintendent Steve Clugston said in a statement the district will continue serving students meals and remote instruction.
“Hopefully, over the next month, the country can get ahead of this crisis and we can begin to return to school in May,” Clugston said. “Stay safe, and let us know if your student has any additional needs.”