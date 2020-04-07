From wire reports
Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday ordered the closure of all Texas state parks and historical sites to enforce social distancing and stem the spread of COVID-19 as almost 1,000 new cases of the virus were reported statewide.
The order goes into effect at 5 p.m. today, and parks and sites will reopen at Abbott’s discretion.
“Social distancing is our best tool to curb the spread of COVID-19 and save lives,” he said. “The temporary closure of our state parks and historic sites will help us achieve this goal by preventing the gathering of large groups of people.”
State parks in Northeast Texas are Martin Creek Lake State Park near Tatum, Caddo Lake State Park near Karnack, Daingerfield State Park, Tyler State Park, Lake Bob Sandlin State Park near Pittsburg and Atlanta State Park.
Area state historic sites include the Starr Family Home State Historic Site in Marshall, Caddo Mounds State Historic Site near Alto, Mission Dolores State Historic Site in San Augustine and Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site in Paris.
Texas reported 986 additional cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, a 14% increase over the previous day, bringing the total number of known cases to 8,262. Four new counties reported their first cases.
Harris County reported 414 more cases than Monday for a total of 1,809, the most of any county. Dallas County has the second most with 1,155 cases.
The state reported 14 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 154 — an increase of about 10% from Monday. As of Tuesday, 1,252 patients are currently hospitalized in Texas. At least 88,649 tests have been conducted.
Also Tuesday, a New Orleans-based federal appeals court ruled Texas can enforce a ban on almost all abortions amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Overturning the decision of a lower court, a three-judge panel on the politically conservative U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the state may continue to prohibit all abortions except those for patients whose pregnancies threaten their lives or health — a restriction GOP state officials have insisted is necessary for preserving scarce hospital resources for COVID-19 patients.
Citing precedent from the U.S. Supreme Court, U.S. Circuit Judge Kyle Duncan, an appointee of President Donald Trump, wrote that “individual rights secured by the Constitution do not disappear during a public health crisis, but … Rights could be reasonably restricted during those times.”
On March 22, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order barring any procedures that are not “immediately medically necessary,” and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton quickly declared that the order applies to any abortions not considered critical to protect the life or health of the parent. A group of abortion providers filed a lawsuit claiming that the order constituted a near-outright ban on abortions and was unconstitutional.
The case now heads back to federal court in Austin, where a hearing is scheduled next week.
And Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced Tuesday that nearly 200 staffers in the state Senate, along with staff in his office, have volunteered to assist the Texas Workforce Commission, an agency that has been inundated with requests from Texans trying to file unemployment claims.
Patrick, who said in a news release he spoke with senators about the matter over the weekend, said staffers who have volunteered will begin training Thursday.
Patrick’s news comes on the heels of an email House Speaker Dennis Bonnen sent to the lower chamber on Monday requesting that staff also consider volunteering with the agency.