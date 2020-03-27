Gov. Greg Abbott has deployed members of the National Guard across Texas to assist with drive-thru coronavirus testing and to help bolster the state's health care infrastructure.
The governor's announcement Friday came after the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 1,731 cases of the coronavirus — a 24% increase over Thursday when the state reported 1,396 cases.
The state also reported five additional deaths, bringing total statewide deaths to 23.
Dallas County reported the most cases, at 367, followed by Harris, which reported 203 cases. As of Friday, 105 of the state’s 254 counties had reported at least one coronavirus case. Dallas County is also reporting seven deaths, more than any other county. On Friday, Bexar County reported two additional deaths, bringing the total to five and making it the county with the second highest total deaths.
Texas also reported a total of 23,666 coronavirus tests have been run. This represents an increase of about 10% over what the state reported Thursday.
"This past week, Guard members have practiced erecting and running drive-thru testing site locations alongside medical staff to ensure a well-coordinated process that allows Texans to access COVID-19 screenings in a safe, efficient way that also limits contact with potentially infected members of the public," according to a statement from the governor's office.
Guard members also will help support the state’s health care infrastructure with medical providers, equipment and supplies needed to provide access to care, according to the statement.
"As the response advances, Guard members will continue working with partners at the local, state and national levels to identify and develop additional locations that can be converted to health care facilities."
Also Friday, the city of Beaumont issued a stay-at-home order, and similar orders were expected for six surrounding counties in Southeast Texas: Jefferson, Hardin, Orange, Jasper, Newton and Tyler.
The orders come after physicians and other health care professionals urged county officials on the region's emergency management team to take more drastic measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“Many people are unable to get tested due to lack of resources, and there is likely a vast underestimation of how widespread this is in our region,” according to the letter written by doctors and nurse practitioners. “We should do everything possible to ensure the safety of all and to avoid overwhelming our health care facilities. … We urge you to follow the examples put forth by our neighboring communities and issue a strong and enforceable stay-at-home order immediately.”
And Texas Central, the company that is aiming to build a high-speed train connecting Dallas and Houston with 90-minute trips, said the project’s timeline could be derailed by the coronavirus pandemic. The company is waiting for environmental reviews and permits from federal regulators, which were expected — pre-coronavirus — by the end of July. After that, Texas Central was looking to start “construction phase,” but many of its partners are based in countries that are affected by COVID-19, including Central Japan Railway, the Spanish company Renfe and the Italian engineering firm Salini Impregilo.
“Once we receive our permit approval, our ability to begin construction will be contingent upon financial entities in the United States, Europe and Japan, all of which are dealing with urgent priorities generated by COVID-19, completing their due diligence process,” said Carlos Aguilar, CEO of Texas Central, in a news release.