Schools in Texas will remain closed until at least early May as part of an executive order that Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday to continue to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
A previous executive order from Abbott shuttered schools until midnight Friday, but his most recent order extends the shutdown until May 4. This latest order also could be extended.
Abbott announced the executive order at a news conference at the Capitol in Austin, saying it would bring the state in line with federal guidance urging social distancing, which President Donald Trump announced Monday would now run through the end of the month. The order also says Texans "shall … minimize social gatherings and minimize in-person contact with people who are not in the same household."
"In short, what this provides is that Texans are expected to limit personal interactions that can lead to the spread of COVID-19 while also still having the freedom to conduct daily activities such as going to the grocery stories, so long as you are following the presidential standard of good distance practices," Abbott said.
Area superintendents said Tuesday that they will comply with the governor's order.
"As much as we would all like to get back to our normal routines in life, I feel the governor is making the right decision in extending his executive order through May 4," Spring Hill ISD Superintendent Wayne Guidry said in a statement. "Public health is always the top priority of government officials, and his action is consistent with this responsibility."
Abbott made clear he did not consider the executive order a shelter-in-place or stay-at-home order, taking issue with that terminology. Instead, "this is a standard that's based upon essential services and essential activities," he said.
For over a week, Abbott has resisted calls for a statewide shelter-in-place order, leaving the decision up to local officials.
Hours before Abbott's news conference, the leaders of the Texas Hospital Association and Texas Nurses Association released a letter to the governor saying the "time has come" for a statewide stay-at-home order.
"We urge you to implement this strict measure to prevent widespread illness in Texas," the letter said.
Education Commissioner Mike Morath said at the news conference that teachers will continue to deliver online or other at-home instruction to students as parents are "wrestling with a new reality."
"For the parents at home, we will work through this, we will get through this together," Morath said. "We have to remain apart for a little bit so we can be together again."
Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox said in a statement the district will continue to provide child nutrition, at-home instruction and support teachers and staff.
"This is going to be an ongoing matter that the district leadership will review daily, and make changes in accordance with local and state officials," he said.
At White Oak ISD, at-home learning and meal programs will continue uninterrupted during the extended closure, Superintendent Brian Gray said in a statement.
Pine Tree ISD Superintendent Steve Clugston said in a statement the district will comply with the governor's order and continue serving students meals and remote instruction.
"Hopefully, over the next month, the country can get ahead of this crisis and we can begin to return to school in May," Clugston said. "Stay safe, and let us know if your student has any additional needs."