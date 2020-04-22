Gov. Greg Abbott could make an announcement as soon as Friday about reopening a wide range of Texas businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic, including restaurants, hair salons and retail outlets.
During a series of radio interviews Wednesday, Abbott gave his most detailed look yet at the coming announcement, which he has been previewing since announcing preliminary steps to reopen the economy last week. He initially said the next wave of steps was scheduled for Monday but made clear Wednesday they could come sooner.
Abbott stressed that he is seeking approval from medical advisers on the business reopenings and that they will be under new standards necessary to contain spread of the coronavirus. He also suggested his announcement's implementation could vary by county.
"We're gonna be making an announcement opening so many different types of businesses, where you're gonna be able to go to a hair salon, you're gonna be able to go to any type of retail establishment you want to go to, different things like that, with a structure in place that will ensure that we slow the spread," Abbott told Lubbock radio host Chad Hasty. He added that businesses won't be "fully opened, but ... will be opened in strategic ways, in ways that are approved by doctors to make sure we contain the coronavirus."
In a second radio interview, Abbott said the announcement would come "either this Friday or next Monday," with the reopenings going into effect a week later. He said business owners say they need that period to "ramp up."
"This is going to be happening in the first couple of days in May, where you’re going to be able to go back and go dining under safe standards, be able to get a haircut … but we’re going to make sure there’ll be safe standards in place so that you will be able to do that without spreading the coronavirus," Abbott said.
Starting Friday, retailers will be able to deliver items to customers' cars or homes under the "retail-to-go" model Abbott recently announced.
His comments Wednesday seemed to suggest Texans would soon be able to go inside those establishments, though still be required to follow as-yet unspecified standards to keep the virus at bay.
Prison suit, budget
Also Wednesday, a federal appeals court halted a lower court’s order for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to provide hand sanitizer and face masks for inmates at a geriatric prison during the pandemic.
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily blocked U.S. District Judge Keith Ellison’s order while it reviews the case. Older inmates at the Pack Unit sued the prison department in late March over its handling of the coronavirus, arguing that its pandemic policies were inadequate and how they were being enacted at the unit was worse. This month, one inmate at the prison died hours after being taken to the hospital for difficulty breathing and was found to have the virus after his death.
The appeals court indicated that Ellison’s order was too far-reaching, noting that it gave great detail on cleaning practices to follow and went beyond prison guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The court said because TDCJ has taken protective measures, like restricting activities where there has been exposure, the inmates have not shown that TDCJ has put them at an unconstitutional risk of danger.
The court’s order is temporary, and it said it will speed up its appeal review and place it on the next available calendar for arguments.
And Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen has reached out to fellow state leaders to initiate conversations about economic fallout from the pandemic, suggesting that the lower chamber would like to discuss a directive to all state agencies “to immediately identify and execute 5% budgetary savings.”
“It has become apparent that the time to engage in long-term economic planning is now,” the Angleton Republican wrote in an April 9 memo to Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, which was obtained Wednesday by The Texas Tribune. “While it is true that we do not have an immediate funding need or a lack of COVID-related emergency funding, all indications are that we will most certainly have a future state revenue concern due to lagging economic conditions statewide.”
In the memo, Bonnen also wrote that he would like to begin conversations about settling on instructions for legislative appropriations requests, or LARs, for budget planning for the 2022-23 cycle. The memo was shared last week with the House Appropriations Committee and its staff.
By the numbers
Texas reported 873 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, an increase of about 4% from Tuesday and bringing the total number of known cases to 21,069.
Harris County has reported the most cases, 5,143, followed by Dallas County, which has reported 2,602 cases. See maps of the latest case numbers for each county and case rates per 1,000 residents.
The state also reported 26 additional deaths, bringing the statewide toll to 543 — an increase of about 5% from Tuesday. Harris County reported one additional death, bringing its total to 79 deaths, more than any other county.
Also as of Wednesday, 1,678 patients were known to be hospitalized with the disease statewide. That was up 259 patients from Tuesday. At least 216,783 tests have been conducted statewide.