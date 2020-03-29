Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday ratcheted up travel restrictions into Texas during the coronavirus pandemic, while announcing the state's first pop-up hospital to deal with the crisis. He also said he was moving to "stop the release of dangerous felons" amid the outbreak.
Abbott’s announcement came on the same day the state health department reported the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 was 2,552 — an increase of 24% from the previous day. Statewide deaths related to the coronavirus increased by seven to 34.
Reported cases of COVID-19 have increased 619% in Texas in the span of a week, according to state health department numbers.
Abbott said he was dramatically expanding a previous executive order that requires a 14-day self-quarantine for anyone flying into Texas from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut or New Orleans. Now, the state is also mandating a 14-day self-quarantine for anyone driving into Texas from anywhere in Louisiana and for those flying in from Miami, Atlanta, Detroit and Chicago, as well as anywhere in California and Washington.
Commercial, military and medical vehicles are exempt from the order, he said.
In Texas, Abbott said the state's first ad hoc health care facility to respond to the pandemic will be the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, an original hotspot for the outbreak at the state level. The convention center has the capacity for 250 beds "with plenty of room to massively expand that number if needed," Abbott said.
At the same time, the governor said there is "plenty of hospital capacity" to deal with the outbreak statewide and existing hospitals remain the "primary location" for treatment.
Abbott's latest executive orders were not immediately available. It was unclear, for example, how he was defining the kinds of prisoners who cannot be released.
"I have heard from law enforcement and citizens who are concerned about the release of prisoners because of COVID-19," Abbott said. 'Releasing dangerous criminals into the streets is not safe and is prohibited by law."
Almost half of Texas’ 254 counties — 118 — are reporting coronavirus cases, with 176 confirmed patients in hospitals.
There have been 25,483 tests done in the state, according to the state health department numbers.
Elsewhere in Texas, a 39-year-old inmate in the Harris County Jail has tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the first case there, the county sheriff’s office announced Sunday. The inmate, who was booked into jail March 17 after being arrested for a parole violation, was placed into quarantine March 26 when a health assessment showed he had a high temperature.
Some 30 inmates in the jail are showing “symptoms consistent with COVID-19.” Roughly 500 inmates who may have been exposed to the virus but are not showing symptoms are in quarantine, the sheriff’s office said in a statement Sunday.
Inmates are at a particularly high risk for contracting and spreading the virus given the close quarters and unsanitary conditions in jails and prisons. The virus has already begun to spread in Texas lock-ups.
As of Saturday, 11 people in the Dallas County Jail had tested positive for the virus, including one detention service officer and 10 inmates.