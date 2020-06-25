Gov. Greg Abbott says the state has put on hold any further phases to open as Texas responds to the recent increase in positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Abbott’s office sent a news release this morning that said businesses already permitted to open under previous phases may continue to operate at the designated occupancy levels and under the pandemic protocols set by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
“As we experience an increase in both positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, we are focused on strategies that slow the spread of this virus while also allowing Texans to continue earning a paycheck to support their families,” Abbott said. “The last thing we want to do as a state is go backwards and close down businesses. This temporary pause will help our state corral the spread until we can safely enter the next phase of opening our state for business.
Abbott on Thursday also again halted elective surgeries in Texas' biggest counties in a bid to free up hospital beds as the number of patients admitted with COVID-19 has more than doubled in two weeks.
Texas has emerged as one of the nation's biggest coronavirus hotspots, reporting more than 11,000 new cases in the past two days alone.
By reimposing a ban on elective surgeries, Abbott is returning to one of his first actions when the virus emerged in Texas in March. He later rescinded the order during the reopening of the state in May that lifted lockdown orders ahead of most of the U.S.
Abbott this week has taken a newly urgent tone about the worsening trends and is now telling the public they should stay home. On Thursday, the number of hospitalizations climbed to more than 4,700 patients, setting a new record for a 13th consecutive day.
The surgery ban applies to Dallas, Harris, Travis and Bexar counties.