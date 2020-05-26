Gov. Greg Abbott took another step Tuesday in his phased reopening of statewide activities after the coronavirus lockdown.
The governor issued a proclamation that allows the reopening of water parks and shopping mall food courts and the resumption of adult recreational sports and driver’s education programs.
Effective Friday, water parks may open but limit occupancy to 25% and keep any video arcades closed, the proclamation states. Adult recreation sports may resume Sunday, but games and similar competitions must wait until June 15. Continued social distancing is urged for food courts.
The steps come a week after Abbott allowed bars, breweries and tasting rooms were allowed to reopen Friday at 25% capacity and with other social distancing measures in place. Rodeos, bingo halls and aquariums also were allowed to reopen. Restrictions on restaurants, which were allowed to reopen May 1 at 25% customer capacity, were loosened to allow 50% occupancy.
Also Tuesday, the Texas secretary of state issued “minimum recommended health protocols” for elections with voting in the primary runoff election starting next month in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. That includes a suggestion that voters bring their own hand sanitizer to the polls and that they "may want to consider" voting curbside if they have symptoms of COVID-19.
In an eight-page document, Secretary of State Ruth Hughs laid out checklists for voters and election workers that range from self-screening for symptoms to increased sanitation of voting equipment — none of which are binding and many of which were already being considered by local election officials planning for the first statewide election during the coronavirus pandemic.
Texas reported 589 more cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, an increase of about 1% over the previous day, bringing the total number of known cases to 56,560. One new county, Hudspeth, reported its first case Tuesday; over 90% of the state’s 254 counties have reported at least one case.
Harris County has reported the most cases, 10,995, followed by Dallas County, which has reported 8,998 cases.
The state has reported nine additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 1,536 — an increase of less than 1% from Monday. Harris County reported one additional death, bringing its total to 221 deaths, more than any other county.
As of Tuesday, 1,534 patients are known to be hospitalized in Texas. That’s an increase of 23 patients from Monday.
And state parks will start accepting a limited number of reservations today for overnight camping, according to a Tuesday statement from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Campers can reserve spots with arrival dates between June 1 and Sept. 7, with limitations based on individual parks. All guests need to make overnight reservations in advance, either online or by calling.
“Our careful and deliberate approach to phasing in the reopening has served our visitors, volunteers, and staff well as we have continued our emphasis on the safety of everyone in the parks,” said Carter Smith, the department’s executive director. “Even in this limited capacity, we are glad that we can get more Texans and their families safely back on the trails and in the campsites.”
The department encourages campers to bring hand sanitizer and face masks when visiting state parks, and social distancing recommendations are still in effect, according to the release. Equipment rentals and interactive programs will remain closed at state parks.