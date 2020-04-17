Schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year, but more businesses will soon be able to open Gov. Greg Abbott announced at a Friday press conference while outlining his strategy to slowly reopen Texas amid the coronavirus pandemic.
During the conference, Abbott said he had formed a “statewide strike force” to determine how to safely reopen the state while preventing a resurgence of COVID-19. He also issued several executive orders relaxing some measures he had previously put in place to stop the spread of the virus.
Abbott's news conference came as the number of coronavirus cases in Texas climbed to at least 17,371, including 428 deaths, according to the latest numbers from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Out of Texas' 254 counties, 192 are reporting cases.
One order relaxes restrictions on surgeries. Another allows retailers in the state to operate retail-to-go beginning next Friday, April 24. Abbott said the state parks will reopen Monday, April 20, with restrictions on visitors. Finally, he said schools would be closed the remainder of the school year.
Abbott’s team is is made up of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Speaker Dennis Bonnen, Attorney General Ken Paxton, Comptroller Glenn Hegar along with medical and business leaders.
In talking about the order relaxing restrictions on non-essential medical procedures, Abbott said the state has plenty of hospital capacity and a supply of personal protective equipment.
He said that restrictions on surgery would be loosened beginning Wednesday, April 22nd.
“This will allow doctors to diagnose and treat more medical conditions without getting an exemption,” he said.
Abbott used the example of a patient getting a diagnostic test for cancer.
However, he said standards protecting residents at nursing homes and senior facilities would be enhance to minimize movement of staff between them.
His order allowing more retailers to open in the state was spurred by seeing essential businesses provide products to consumers without contact.
Abbott said because that was working for other businesses, retailers could operate what he called “retail-to-go” starting at the end of next week.
The state parks and historical sites will reopen on Monday, but they will do so with restrictions, he said.
“In order to reduce possible transmission of coronavirus, visitors must wear face covers or masks,” Abbott said.
Visitors also cannot gather in groups larger than five.
Abbott said doctors say it would be unsafe to allow students to gather in classrooms “for the foreseeable future.”
All schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year. He said Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath would provide more guidance and advise about how to perform graduation ceremonies.
Abbott said the slight measures aimed at reopened the state stemmed from successful efforts already in place.
“Because of the efforts by everyone to slow the spread, we’re now beginning to see glimmers that the worst of COVID-19 may soon be behind us.”
The strike force will announce another round of openings April 27. A third round is set for May.