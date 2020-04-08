Gov. Greg Abbott’s order restricting the release of some jail inmates during the coronavirus pandemic is facing a second court challenge arguing his order violates the constitutional separation of powers and discriminates against poor criminal defendants.
Harris County’s misdemeanor judges, criminal defense organizations and the NAACP of Texas sued Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Wednesday in Travis County district court. The plaintiffs are represented in part by the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas and the Texas Fair Defense Project.
The lawsuit comes on the same day the state reported 1,091 more cases of the coronavirus, an increase of about 13% over the previous day, bringing the total number of known cases to 9,353. Six new counties reported their first cases Wednesday.
Harris County has reported the most cases, 2,146, followed by Dallas County, which has reported 1,261 cases.
The state has reported 23 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 177 — an increase of about 15% from Tuesday. Harris County reported one additional death, bringing its total to 23 deaths, more than any other county.
As of Wednesday, 1,491 patients are known to be hospitalized in Texas. At least 96,258 tests have been conducted.
This past month, Abbott issued an executive order that suspended much of the state’s bail laws and prohibited the release of people in jail accused or previously convicted of violent crimes without paying bail. The order largely banned judges across the state from releasing such defendants on no-cost, personal bonds, which can include conditions like drug testing and regular check-ins. The attorney general’s office has said no-cost release could be considered for individuals based on health or safety reasons after a chance for a hearing is given, which some attorneys said takes weeks.
But under Abbott’s order, people accused of the same crimes with the same criminal history could still quickly be released from jail if they had access to cash. The lawsuit argues Abbott’s order ignores constitutionally mandated separation of powers by taking away judges' discretion. It also states the order creates an unconstitutional wealth-based system, similar to those that federal courts have slammed in Texas counties.
Also Wednesday, the first Texas prisoner died after testing positive for COVID-19, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported.
Bartolo Infante, 72, was an inmate at the Telford Unit near Texarkana in Bowie County, TDCJ said in a statement. He tested positive for the virus on Friday after being hospitalized for viral pneumonia. He died Tuesday. TDCJ said Infante was in medical isolation when he died and had pre-existing medical conditions.
Infante's death comes a day after the department reported the first death of an employee. Kelvin Wilcher, 49, was a correctional officer at the Estelle Unit in Huntsville and died Monday.
The Telford Unit was placed on lockdown in the last few days, keeping more than 2,800 men in what is essentially a prison quarantine. Seven inmates and four employees have tested positive at the prison, the agency said. More tests are pending. No other positives were reported at the Estelle Unit as of Tuesday.
Throughout Texas' more than 100 prisons, the agency reported that 28 inmates across the state and 36 TDCJ employees had tested positive for the virus as of Wednesday. Eighty inmate tests were pending on Tuesday. More than 10,000 prisoners — including multiple entire prisons — were under medical restriction, where movement is limited for prisoners who may have been exposed to the virus. The Texas prison system holds about 140,000 men and women.
And a group of Texas lawmakers is asking the federal government halt work on the Dallas-to-Houston bullet train after the company in charge of the project laid off 28 workers because of the coronavirus pandemic, The Dallas Morning News has reported.
“It has become clear Texas Central Railroad simply does not have the financial resources required or expertise employed to continue with this project,” says the letter posted online by Rep. John Wray, R-Waxahachie, and signed by 28 lawmakers. “To proceed otherwise would be an inexcusable waste of taxpayer dollars and jeopardizes the integrity of the rules-making process at the Federal Railroad Administration.”
The train project, projected to make 90-minute trips possible between two of Texas’ biggest cities, was expected to break ground sometime this year and be completed by 2026, the newspaper reported. Two weeks ago, Texas Central, the company leading the project, said construction will begin once its permits are approved. Permits are expected to come in by the end of July, Carlos Aguilar, the company’s CEO, said in a written statement.
Although the project is “shovel-ready,” it is dependent on financial entities in the United States, Europe and Japan, Aguilar said.