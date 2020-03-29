Gov. Greg Abbott has approved a request from the Texas Workforce Commission to temporarily suspend compliance with several state laws that impair the ability to maintain child care services.
The suspension is in effect until Abbott decides to lift it or the March 13 disaster declaration related to the coronavirus pandemic is lifted or expires.
Many families and child care programs that participate in the Texas Workforce Commission’s subsidized child care program have been affected by the pandemic. Effective March 1, children may accrue absences without affecting ongoing eligibility for services or provider reimbursements.
In addition, workforce development boards are authorized to make supplemental payments to child care programs to cover lost parent share of cost payments.
Interruptions in parents’ ongoing participation in work, education or training will not affect a child’s eligibility.
For more information on changes to child-care resources during COVID-19, including the suspension request letter, visit TWC’s child-care resource page.