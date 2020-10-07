Gov. Greg Abbott today announced bars and “similar establishments” in areas with low COVID-19 hospitalizations can reopen in the state to 50% capacity beginning next week.
In an announcement on his Facebook page, Abbott said county judges can opt their county into the openings if they assist in enforcing health protocols allowing bars to reopen on Oct. 14.
This will be the second time Abbott has allowed bars in the state to open since the pandemic began. After the previous reopening, there was a surge in COVID-19 cases traced back to the businesses that led to another closure.
Abbott also said businesses like amusement parks, movie theaters, zoos, aquariums and bowling alleys can expand to 75% capacity also on Oct. 14.
“Our state is prepared for these additional openings, but we all must remain vigilant and show personal responsibility to protect ourselves and our loved ones,” Abbott said.
The governor’s executive order has not prevented some East Texas bars from reopening.
Outlaws Bar in Longview and Machine Shed Bar & Grill in Kilgore have been open through part of the pandemic. Owners of the two bars are among 30 bar owners across the state who filed a lawsuit challenging Abbott’s June decision ordering bars to again close.