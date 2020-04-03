Texas has more than doubled the number of available beds for COVID-19 patients since mid-March, Gov. Greg Abbott said during an update Friday on the state’s hospital capacity amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Abbott and other state officials presented data showing the count of available beds jumped from 8,155 on March 18 to 19,695 as of Thursday. During a news conference at the Capitol, the governor attributed the 142% increase to a number of actions taken last month to free up beds, including banning elective procedures.
The 19,695 beds available for coronavirus patients represent 41% of all hospital beds reported across the state, according to the data.
State officials projected relative confidence about Texas' hospital capacity, saying they are intent on avoiding the kind of dire strain happening in New York. They are also confident the state has enough — and will receive enough — ventilators, currently tallied at 8,741.
The data include hospital capacity data in several specific regions, including two hotspots: the Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth areas. A third of beds are available for coronavirus patients in each of those regions — which is on the low end compared to the other areas included in the data.
The Texas Hospital Association struck a more cautious tone after Abbott's news conference, saying the "numbers change constantly, and the virus is moving fast." Association spokeswoman Carrie Williams said in a statement that the state's hospitals "are going to keep pushing for supplies and capacity till we clear the curve."
Also Friday, Texas reported 661 more cases of people testing positive for the coronavirus, an increase of about 14% over the previous day, bringing the total number of known cases to 5,330. Two new counties reported their first cases Friday, and more than half of the state’s 254 counties have reported at least one case.
Harris County has reported the most cases at 955, followed by Dallas County, which has reported 831 cases.
The state has reported 20 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 90 — an increase of about 29% from Thursday. Dallas County reported two additional deaths, bringing its total to 17 deaths, more than any other county.
As of Friday, at least 55,764 tests have been conducted in Texas.
And in an interview with The Hill, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas said a national shelter-in-place order would be “an overreaction,” noting that different areas of the country have been affected differently by the coronavirus outbreak.
“Not every place is the same,” he said. “We’ve had the same conversation in Texas, but some places we have more cows than people, and the virus loves the crowd, loves congestion, and that’s why you see places like New York and Dallas, for example, which is having its own struggles.
“Locking down the country more than necessary to defeat the virus to me seems like an overreaction.”
Cornyn’s comments drew pushback from the state’s Democratic Party, which issued a statement accusing the state’s senior senator of downplaying "the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic.”
President Donald Trump, however, has refrained from declaring a nationwide stay-at-home order. In Texas, Abbott earlier this week told Texans to stay at home for the next month unless they are taking part in essential services and activities.