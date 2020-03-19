Gov. Greg Abbott will offer a live virtual town hall meeting at 7 tonight to discuss the state response to the new coronavirus outbreak.
Abbott will be joined by Dr. John Hellerstedt, Texas Department of State Health Services commissioner; Nim Kidd, chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management; Imelda Garcia, associate commissioner of Laboratory and Infectious Disease Services at the Texas Department of State Health Services; and Mike Morath, Texas Education Agency commissioner.
After an update on the COVID-19 status, Abbott and the panel will spend 15 minutes discussing the outbreak, then 45 minutes will be allowed for questions submitted by viewers around the state.
Viewers can ask Abbott or any of the guests a question via social media platforms using the hashtag #AskAbbott. Preference will be given to questions submitted as videos rather than texts.
Nexstar Broadcasting is co-hosting the event, which will be broadcast in East Texas through KETK-TV in Tyler.