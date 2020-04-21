Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday encouraged Texans left unemployed by the coronavirus pandemic to look at nearly half a million job openings statewide. He offered the encouragement as he continued to preview a Monday announcement about the next steps in reopening the state's economy.
"There's so many people in Texas. They want to get back to work," Abbott said during a news conference at the Texas Capitol. "Some may have jobs waiting. Some may have employers that will not be there anymore, so you will be looking for a new employer. We have almost half a million jobs that are waiting for you right now."
Abbott gave a presentation breaking down the openings by region and by major employer.
The governor's latest news conference comes as anticipation continues to mount for his Monday announcement. He took initial steps to restart the state economy last week, reopening state parks, loosening restrictions on medical surgeries and allowing "retail-to-go."
Abbott said his new task force on restarting the economy is already consulting with medical experts about "different types of businesses that we will be able to announce here in just a few days (that) will be able to open up."
As he previewed the Monday announcement, Abbott also strongly suggested he would be issuing an executive order that scales back the statewide stay-at-home order he announced late last month. That order expires at the end of this month.
Meanwhile, Dallas County extended its stay-at-home order Tuesday until May 15 — two weeks past when the statewide mandate is scheduled to lift, The Dallas Morning News reported.
Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price, one of two commissioners who voted against Tuesday's order, said he was concerned that the extension was in conflict with the governor’s order, according to the Morning News.
“If I’m wrong, he will quickly tell us and tell us that we have to let everybody play pick-up basketball and do whatever they want to on April 30,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said, according to the newspaper.
Texas reported 738 more cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, an increase of about 4% over the previous day, bringing the total number of known cases to 20,196.
Harris County has reported the most cases, 4,977, followed by Dallas County, which has reported 2,512 cases.
The state has reported 22 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 517 — an increase of about 4% from Monday. Harris County reported three additional deaths, bringing its total to 78 deaths, more than any other county.
As of Tuesday, 1,419 patients are known to be hospitalized in Texas. That’s an increase of eight patients from Monday. At least 205,399 tests have been conducted.
And after facing intense criticism for suggesting on Fox News last month that he’d rather perish from the coronavirus than see instability in the state’s economic system, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said Monday night on the network that he’s thankful Texas is beginning the process of reopening its economy because the restrictions are currently “crushing small businesses” and the economic market.
“I’m sorry to say that I was right on this, and I’m thankful that now we are now finally beginning to open up Texas and other states because it’s been long overdue,” he told interview host Tucker Carlson.
“What I said when I was with you that night is there are more important things than living. And that’s saving this country for my children and my grandchildren and saving this country for all of us,” Patrick said. “I don’t want to die, nobody wants to die, but man, we’ve got to take some risks and get back in the game and get this country back up and running.”
His comments were in reference to a March 23 interview with Carlson where Patrick implied he would rather die from the spreading coronavirus than see the economy destroyed for future generations by overreaction to the disease.
During his latest interview on Fox News, Patrick said that, in Texas, the death toll wasn’t high enough to warrant shutting down the entire state and also said revised estimates on fatalities don’t paint as grim of a picture for the deadly pathogen.
“They told us, Tucker, to follow the science. Well what science?” Patrick said. “At the end of January, Dr. (Anthony) Fauci — who I have great respect for — said this wasn’t a big issue. Three weeks later we were going to lose 2 million people and another few weeks later it was 100,000 to 200,000. Now it’s under 60,000.”