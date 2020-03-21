Hoping to increase the number of practicing nurses as COVID-19 cases explode, Gov. Greg Abbott said Saturday he would waive some regulations to allow nursing students and retired nurses to easily join the workforce.
"In the coming weeks and months, Texas will continue to see a growing need for medical professionals to help us respond to these unique and challenging times," he said. "With these actions, Texas is taking an important step to meet that need."
Under Abbott's order, the state would allow graduate nurses and vocational nurses who haven’t yet taken the licensing exam to receive temporary permit extensions allowing them to practice. It also would allow students in their final year of nursing school to more easily meet clinical requirements. And nurses with inactive licenses and retired nurses will more easily be able to reactive their licenses.
"Nurses are essential to our ability to test for this virus, provide care for COVID-19 patients, and to continue providing other essential health care services," he said. "Suspending these regulations will allow us to bring additional skilled nurses into the workforce to assist with our efforts and enhance our COVID-19 response."
It's the latest in series of steps Abbott has taken in recent days to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Texas.
Thursday, he announced an executive order that limits social gatherings to 10 people, prohibits eating and drinking at restaurants and bars while allowing takeout, closes gyms, bans people from visiting nursing homes except for critical care, and closes schools.
Later that day, the governor warned that “tens of thousands” of Texans could test positive for COVID-19 in the next two weeks as testing increases.
The Texas Department of State Health Services said Saturday the number of coronavirus cases in Texas had jumped to 304. That was up from 200 on Friday, while the number of deaths statewide remained at five.
The vast majority of people who contract the virus recover within weeks. It causes only mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but it can lead to more severe illness, including pneumonia, especially in older adults and people with preexisting health problems.
Dallas County has the greatest number of Texas cases with 29, followed by Harris County with 25.
