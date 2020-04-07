6:10 p.m. UPDATE: The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gregg County increased by six Tuesday to a total of 34, according to Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris.
There have been 452 total tests for the novel coronavirus administered in the county, with 304 of those test results coming back negative. The remaining 114 tests are still pending.
UPDATE: The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County has risen by four bringing the county's total to 32, according to Longview Mayor Andy Mack.
Mack made the announce along with posting a video on his Facebook page about additional restrictions released for businesses meant to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.
PREVIOUS: Longview Mayor Andy Mack today released additional restrictions for businesses and residents aiming to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus set to take effect at 11:59 p.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, April 8.
The measures include limiting the number of patrons in businesses within the city, closing playgrounds at city parks and requiring businesses to designate a safety monitor. They also require stores to establish hours when access is limited to vulnerable people. In addition, Mack said residents are encouraged to wear masks or cover their faces when outside their residences and to observe a voluntary curfew from 10 pm. to 5 a.m.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack has issued additional orders for precautionary measures to be taken by Longview residents to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19). These orders, which expand the previous Shelter-in-Place orders and give additional direction to retail stores, will become mandatory beginning at 11:59 p.m on Wednesday, April 8 for the City and its residents.
“We are grateful for the statewide orders that Gov. Greg Abbott put into place,” Mayor Andy Mack said. “However, for us to be effective in the next crucial weeks to flatten the curve and protect our most vulnerable residents, we must take more aggressive strides locally.”
Under the orders, businesses are required to have an assigned safety monitor who is tasked with ensuring social distancing and best-hygiene practices are in place and followed. Businesses must establish hours for vulnerable populations, and implement purchase limits on high demand items. Business must also limit occupancy within their stores to 5 persons per 1000 square feet, with a maximum of 450 people. Households should limit the number of people going to retail stores.
Playgrounds will be closed at city parks but green space at parks remains open. Mayor Mack warned that overcrowding of city parks may cause them to close as well in the future.
Finally, residents are strongly encouraged to wear non-medical grade masks or cloth face coverings when outside their residences. Additionally, residents are encouraged to maintain a voluntary curfew from 10 p.m. - 5 a.m.
Gov. Abbott’s statewide GA-14 order limiting non-essential business remains in effect for Longview.
We are tracking the spread of the new coronavirus in Northeast Texas.
Here is our list of confirmed cases in Northeast Texas as of Tuesday afternoon:
Anderson: 2
- March 31 — Anderson County Judge Robert Johnston confirms the county's first case of COVID-19. He said the patient was in isolation at home and under the care of a physician.
- April 7 — Johnston announces another confirmed case in the county. The total is now two. The cases are travel related. Both patients are isolating at home.
Angelina: 14
- March 25 — The Angelina County & Cities Health District reports a resident has tested positive for COVID-19.
- March 29 — The health district announces two more COVID-19 cases in the county. The district did not have information about how the patients were exposed to the coronavirus.
- March 30 — The district reports a fourth confirmed case.
- April 1 — A fifth case is reported.
- April 2 — The district reported three more cases for a total of eight and reported evidence of community spread.
- April 3 — Two more cases are announced.
- April 6 — The district reports four new cases.
Bowie: 32, 1 death
- March 16 — Officials announce the county's first positive case.
- March 28 — A 70-year-old woman who tested positive for the coronavirus dies at Texarkana's Wadley Regional Medical Center, marking that county's first death.
- April 3 — Five more cases are announced on April 2.
- April 6 — Bowie County Emergency Operations Center reports five new cases. Of its 27 total cases, the center says five have recovered.
- April 7 — Officials announced five more cases making the total 32. Five of the Bowie County patients are currently hospitalized, and five others have recovered, no longer showing symptoms. Two of the Cass County patients have recovered.
Camp: 2
- March 30 — Camp County Judge AJ Mason announces his county's first confirmed case of COVID-19.
- April 7 — Mason announces the second confirmed case in the county.
Cass: 5
- March 20 — Cass County Judge Becky Wilbanks announces the county's first confirmed case. It was contracted through community spread.
- March 27 — Wilbanks says she has been told by the state there is a second confirmed case in the county.
- April 1 — A third and fourth case are announced.
- April 6 — One more confirmed case is announced.
Cherokee: 6
- March 20 — The Texas State Department of Health Services confirms the county’s first case.
- March 29 — A second case of COVID-19 is confirmed in the county. A new release says the exposure was related to travel, and the patient is recovering with mild illness under quarantine at home.
- March 30 — The Cherokee County Public Health Department reports a third confirmed case in the county and that the person traveled within the United States.
- April 1 — County health officials confirmed fourth and fifth cases of COVID-19.
- April 2 — A sixth case is announced in the county. Officials said the patient does not have a recent travel history and is not a contact of the other five cases.
Franklin: 1
- March 28 — Franklin County Judge Scott Lee confirms the county's first case and says it is travel related.
Gregg: 34
- March 9 — Gregg County had the first confirmed case of the new coronavirus in the region. The positive test came back March 9 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta and was announced publicly on March 10. Health officials said the man traveled within the United States. He was tested again about two weeks later and was still infected.
- March 25 — Two new cases are announced in Gregg County at a press conference during which also announced a mandatory shelter-at-home order for Gregg County and the city of Longview. One of the new cases was the wife of the man who initially tested positive. The other was a truck driver who had been to New Jersey.
- March 26 — Public health officials announce another case in the county, bringing the total to four. Longview Regional Medical Center the same day confirmed it was treating a patient with COVID-19. Public health officials would not say if it was the newly confirmed case. Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said the case appeared to be related to travel.
- March 29 — Longview Mayor Andy Mack reports the fifth case of COVID-19 in the county.
- March 31 — Longview Mayor Andy Mack announced a sixth case in Gregg County
- April 1 — Mack announced two more confirmed cases; however, one of those was later determined to be a resident of Rusk County. The total is seven.
- April 2 — Health officials announced three more cases. Dr. Browne says two of the cases are community spread.
- April 2 — Browne says three more confirmed cases are in Gregg County that are all related to travel.
- April 3 — Stoudt confirms three more cases. The total is now 16.
- April 4 — Mack reports a 17th case.
- April 6 — Mack announces six new cases.
- April 6 — Browne confirms five more cases, making 11 for the day.
- April 7 — Mack reports four more cases. The total is now 32.
- April 7 — Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris. later said six cases had been reported in total this day making the total 34.
Harrison: 11, 1 death
- March 26 — Harrison County Judge Chad Sims was notified of his county's first confirmed case of COVID-19. Wiley College, that same day, notified its staff and students that a faculty member had tested positive. It was not clear if that was the same case.
- March 31 — County Judge Chad Sims announces two more confirmed cases. He says they are travel-related and issues a stay-at-home order.
- April 1 — Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt says Harrison County has its first death related to coronavirus. The patient died at a Longview hospital.
- April 1 — Later in the day, Sims announces the county has two more cases. He said one case is related to travel; the other is undetermined.
- April 4 — Sims announces a new case.
- April 6 — Sims says the Texas Department of State Health Services notified him that there are two more confirmed cases in his county.
- April 6 — Sims says the state told him about two more confirmed cases.
- April 6 — Sims announces three more cases, bringing the total to 11.
Henderson: 4
- March 29 — Officials confirm that a resident in the eastern part of the county has tested positive for COVID-19. The patient does not have recent travel history.
Hopkins: 4
- March 24 — The Hopkins County Emergency Management office announces the county's first confirmed case.
- March 29 — The office announces a second case. Both cases, it says, are believed to be community spread.
- March 30 — The office announces a third case with no other information.
- April 4 — A fourth case is confirmed the office. It is believed to be community spread.
Lamar: 7
- March 19 — The Paris-Lamar County Health District announces the county's first positive case. County Judge Brandon Bell says the case is related to travel.
- March 27 — Officials announce two more confirmed cases. The Lamar County COVID-19 Joint Information Center says the third case is considered community spread.
- April 2 — The Lamar County COVID-19 Joint Information Center says there are two new cases, bringing the total to five.
- April 5 — The center says there are two new cases, bringing the total to seven in the county.
Morris: 1
- March 22 — Morris County Judge Doug Reeder announces the county's first confirmed case. The case came two days after Reeder signed a disaster declaration that closed the county's game rooms.
Nacogdoches: 21, 2 deaths
- March 25 — The first case in the county is confirmed.
- March 28 — The Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office confirms a second case of COVID-19.
- March 30 — Two more cases are confirmed in the county, bringing the total to four.
- April 1 — Two new cases are confirmed in the county. The total is now 6.
- April 2 — The office announces two more confirmed cases.
- April 2 — The offices announces three more cases. The total is now 11.
- April 3 — The office announces the county's first death and another case. The person with the new case is not hospitalized, and it is not travel related.
- April 3 — Three more cases are reported, bringing the total to 15.
- April 3 — The state reports another death in a county resident.
- April 4 — The state has another case for 16 total. The patient is a woman with no travel history. She is hospitalized.
- April 5 — The county reports two new cases, bringing the total to 18.
- April 6 — The county reports three more cases. The total is now 21. The cases are two men and one woman.
Panola: 4, 1 death
- March 31 — County Judge LeeAnn Jones says the state health department told her of the first case in the county. She later announced a second case and said the county's first two cases were not related to travel.
- April 1 — A day later, Jones announced the county's third confirmed case.
- April 2 — Jones says the county has another case. She said the person was quarantined at home.
Rusk: 14
- March 16 — The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management announces the county's first confirmed case. They say it is travel related and that the patient was quarantined at home.
- March 24 — The office announces another confirmed case, bringing the total number to two.
- March 27 — A third case of COVID-19 is confirmed. Officials said it was related to travel and that the person was isolated at home.
- March 31 — A fourth case is confirmed. The Rusk County OEM says it is in the Kilgore area and does not appear to be related to travel.
- April 1 — The office announces two more cases in the county.
- April 2 — The office announces one more confirmed case in the county.
- April 3 — Four more cases are confirmed, making the total 11. One of the new cases is in the Mount Enterprise area. The other three are in the Garrison area with Rusk County addresses. Two of the four are hospitalized.
- April 4 — The office reports one new confirmed case, bringing the total to 12. The new case is considered community spread.
- April 6 — The office announces one more confirmed case in the county. It is in the Garrison area and considered community spread.
- April 7 — One new case is confirmed in a resident of the Pine Hill area. It is considered community spread.
Shelby: 13
- March 26 — Shelby County Judge Allison Harbison announces the county's first confirmed case.
- March 29 — Harbison announces the county's second confirmed case. She says it appears it was due to community spread.
- March 31 — The county confirms two more positive cases.
- April 2 — Four more confirmed cases are announced doubling the number in the county.
- April 3 — Officials said three more cases were confirmed in the county.
- April 4 — Allison reports another confirmed case, bringing total to 12.
- April 7 — Shelby County Office of Emergency Management announces another case, bringing the total in the county to 13. Most of the cases are community spread. Four of the 14 are hospitalized.
Smith: 79, 2 deaths
- March 13 — Northeast Texas Public Health District CEO George Roberts announces the first three positive cases in the county. He says one patient is in critical condition. All three patients have recent travel histories outside the United States and traveled to the same place.
- March 14 — NET Health announces a fourth case. The person did not recently travel internationally or even in the in the U.S. The patient is in home isolation.
- March 17 — A fifth case is confirmed. Public health officials say the person had direct exposure to a known case in the county.
- March 20 — Health officials announce three new cases, bringing the total in the county to eight. The cases show evidence of community spread.
- March 21 — Two more confirmed cases are announced, bringing the total to 10.
- March 25 — NET Health announces five more cases, bringing the county's total to 21.
- March 25 — A Smith County resident becomes the region's first coronavirus-related death. 91-year-old Elwood McElveen tests positive on March 24. The Hideaway Lake resident dies the following day.
- April 1 — The Northeast Texas Public Health District says there are five new confirmed cases in Smith County. That brings the total to 42.
- April 2 — The district announces six more cases.
- April 6 — NET Health announces 13 more cases.
- April 7 — NET Health says four more cases have been confirmed. The total is now 79.
Titus: 2
- April 2 — Officials announced the first confirmed case in the county.
- April 6 — Titus County Judge Brian Lee confirms a second case.
Upshur: 5
- March 20 — Upshur County Judge Todd Tefteller announces the county's first confirmed case. He later says the person has an address in the norther part of the county.
- March 29 — Tefteller says the county's second case was confirmed on this date in a resident who lives in the Gilmer city limits. He later calls the patient a young person.
- April 1 — Tefteller announces in a statement the county has another confirmed case from within the Gilmer city limits.
- April 6 — Tefteller says two more cases have been confirmed. One is in northern Upshur County; the other is in the Big Sandy area.
Van Zandt: 7, 1 death
- March 18 — Van Zandt County gets its first confirmed case of the new coronavirus.
- March 28 — Officials announce that a 47-year-old woman in the county has become its first death related to COVID-19.
- March 29 — District Judge Chris Martin says the county has its second confirmed case.
- April 1 — Officials announce a third positive case. They say the patient was exposed from another positive case but that there is no confirmed community spread in the county.
- April 4 — County Judge Don Kirkpatrick says there are two more confirmed cases in the county.
- April 6 — District Judge Chris Martin says two more positive cases have been confirmed in the county, bringing the total to seven. Both of the new cases are community spread. One patient is in the hospital. The other is in home isolation.
Wood: 1
- March 31 — The county gets its first case, according to NET Health. Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron says the patient is hospitalized and was exposed due to community spread.
The numbers show 269 confirmed cases in a 25-county region.