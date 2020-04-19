For weeks, U.S. government officials and hospital executives have warned of a looming shortage of ventilators as the coronavirus pandemic descended.
But now doctors are sounding an alarm about an unexpected and perhaps overlooked crisis: a surge in COVID-19 patients with kidney failure that is leading to shortages of machines, supplies and staff required for emergency dialysis.
In recent weeks, doctors on the front lines in intensive care units in New York and other hard-hit cities have learned that the coronavirus isn’t only a respiratory disease that has led to a crushing demand for ventilators.
The disease is also shutting down some patients’ kidneys, posing yet another series of life-or-death calculations for doctors who must ferry a limited supply of specialized dialysis machines from one patient in kidney failure to the next — all the while fearing they may not be able to hook up everyone in time to save them.
It is not yet known whether the kidneys are a major target of the virus or whether they’re just one more organ falling victim as a patient’s ravaged body surrenders. Dialysis fills the vital roles the kidneys play, cleaning the blood of toxins, balancing essential components including electrolytes, keeping blood pressure in check and removing excess fluids. It can be a temporary measure while the kidneys recover, or it can be used long-term if they do not. Another unknown is whether the kidney damage caused by the virus is permanent.
“The nephrologists in New York City are going slightly crazy making sure that everyone with kidney failure gets treatment,” said Dr. David Goldfarb, chief of nephrology at the New York campus of the New York Harbor VA Health Care System. “We don’t want people to die of inadequate dialysis.
“Nothing like this has ever been seen in terms of the number of people needing kidney replacement therapy,” he said.
Outside of New York, the growing demand nationwide for kidney treatments is fraying the most advanced care units in hospitals in emerging hot spots like Boston, Chicago, New Orleans and Detroit.
Kidney specialists now estimate that 20% to 40% of ICU patients with the coronavirus suffered kidney failure and needed emergency dialysis, according to Dr. Alan Kliger, a nephrologist at Yale University School of Medicine who is co-chairman of a COVID-19 response team for the American Society of Nephrology.
As the coronavirus spread rapidly in New York and other cities, governors and mayors clamored for thousands more ventilators. But doctors have been surprised by the scarcity of dialysis machines and supplies, especially specialized equipment for continuous dialysis. That treatment is often used to replace the work of injured kidneys in critically ill patients.
The shortages involved not only the machines but also fluids and other supplies needed for the dialysis regimen. Having enough trained nurses to provide the treatment has also been a bottleneck. Hospitals said they have called on the federal government to help prioritize equipment, supplies and personnel for the areas of the country that most need it, adding that manufacturers had not been fully responsive to the higher demand.
The fluids needed to run the dialysis machines are not on the Food and Drug Administration’s watch list of potential drug shortages, although the agency said it was closely monitoring the supply. The Federal Emergency Management Agency described the shortage of supplies and equipment as “unprecedented” and said it was working with manufacturers and hospitals to identify additional supplies both in the United States and overseas.
“Everybody thought about this as a respiratory illness,” said Dr. David Charytan, chief of nephrology at NYU Langone Medical Center. “I don’t think this has been on people’s radar screen.”
The volume of patients needing dialysis is “orders of magnitude greater than the number of patients we would normally dialyze,” said Dr. Barbara Murphy, chair of the department of medicine at Mount Sinai Health System. At her hospital alone, the number of patients requiring dialysis has risen threefold, she said.
The shortages in the United States highlight a lack of planning among state and federal officials to ensure that “hot spots like New York are given preferential access, given the sheer volumes,” Murphy said.
Murphy said areas of the country that are planning for a possible surge in the demand for ventilators “also need to think about dialysis” and a national distribution system.
Hospitals are now pleading with the major manufacturers to send more supplies. As the coronavirus reached the United States, Baxter and NxStage, owned by Fresenius, placed limits on what hospitals could order to prevent hoarding.