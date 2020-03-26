Longview Regional Medical Center confirmed today the hospital is treating a Gregg County patient who was diagnosed with COVID-19.
It was not immediately clear if the case was the same one confirmed earlier in the day by Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt. One additional case would bring the county's total to four.
"For the last several days, our hospital has been working collaboratively with the Gregg County Health Department and the Texas Department of Health while testing was completed for a patient who presented to our facility with risk factors and symptoms consistent with those associated with novel Coronavirus. The test results have confirmed the patient has COVID-19," a statement provided by hospital spokeswoman Libby Bryson said.
The patient has been "separated from other patients in an appropriate infection isolation room which only a small team of caregivers can access" since being identified as a potential COVID-19 patient. The patient remains in the hospital.
"Our hospital continually works to ensure preparedness for all types of infectious diseases," the hospital said. "We are well prepared to support this patient during testing and treatment, and to continue providing medical care for all patients in our care while protecting the safety of our caregiving team and other patients. We take seriously our role in helping to keep our community healthy, and we appreciate the agencies that are assisting us."
Earlier in the day, Stoudt said the county had one new confirmed case, but he said he did not know where the patient was being treated.
The confirmation comes a day after the county issued a mandatory shelter-at-home order, which goes into effect at 11:59 tonight.
Harris said the health department did not yet know if the case was a result of travel or community spread.
The fourth Gregg County case was announced on the same day the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Harrison County.
“I was notified about 10 a.m. by the Texas Department of State Health Services that there was a positive test for the COVID-19 Coronavirus in our county,” Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said in a statement. “We already have a voluntary shelter in place order by the governor and I’d like to reinforce that from the county.”
The news about the first confirmed case in Harrison County prompted Hallsville Mayor Jesse Casey to issue a local disaster declaration.
"The City of Hallsville has issued a Declaration of Local Disaster and Public Health Emergency in accordance with Harrison County," Casey said on Thursday. "All of Harrison County has been placed in Voluntary Shelter in Place. Please be safe if you have to get out and follow the county guidelines."
The declaration notes that COVID-19 poses the threat of widespread illness and has been declared a world, national and state health emergency.
Kilgore Mayor Ronnie Spradlin today ratified the shelter-at-home order issued for Gregg County residents. In doing so, he made it applicable to the entire city limits, including residents who live in the portion in Rusk County.
The order is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on April 9.
This is a developing story and will be updated.