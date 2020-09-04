Longview ISD was notified today that another Foster Middle School student has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a written statement from the district, the student passed routine screening before entering campus and wore a mask while at school.
The district has notified staff and parents about students who might have been in the presence of the student who tested positive. Areas of the campus where the student had contact will be cleaned and sanitized, according to the district.
Longview ISD on Thursday announced that one student each at Foster, J.L. Everhart Elementary School and Bramlette STEAM Academy had tested positive.
As of Tuesday, the district reported 15 students had tested positive districtwide along with 14 staff members.