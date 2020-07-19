Elections offices in Gregg, Rusk and Upshur counties provided hand sanitizer and personal protective equipment and enforced social distancing Tuesday for primary runoff voting. Expected heavy turnout could make safety more of a challenge during the Nov. 3 general election.
Turnout was low in part Tuesday because Democrats only voted in two statewide races in the three counties while Republicans chose candidates for local races in Rusk and Upshur counties.
More ballots were cast in early voting and by mail in the three counties than in-person on Election Day.
In Gregg County, 845 voters cast mail-in ballots in advance, 741 voted early and 709 showed up Tuesday at the polls, Elections Administrator Kathryn Nealy said.
Nevertheless, she said her office took a lot of precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the six polling sites Tuesday to protect poll workers and voters.
“We had masks and gloves and hand sanitizer available to all voters,” Nealy said. She said all poll workers wore face masks and gloves, and all sites had protective screens at their check-in stations.
Each site had distance markers to keep people at least 6 feet apart, and poll workers wiped down each balloting machine after every use unless voters wore gloves, Nealy said.
“Most voters were willing to wear gloves throughout the voting process,” she said, estimating that as many as 90% of the voters arrived wearing face masks.
Nealy said poll workers did not need to restrict entry because no more than 10 voters were at a polling site at the same time.
Rusk County did not encounter lines at its four polling sites, said Election Administrator Kaitlin Smith.
“The turnout was real steady on Election Day,” Smith said. She said 2,676 people voted early, more than the 2,568 on Election Day.
Smith said voters Tuesday used a stylus to make selections on the screens of balloting machines. The styluses were sanitized after voters placed them back in their holders.
“A lot of our voters commented that they really liked that,” Smith said. “We did not have any issues at all.”
Voters in Upshur County also used the styluses, Election Administrator Lory Harle said.
She said her office supplied hand sanitizers, face masks and shields to the 14 polling sites, but delegated running each location to the Rusk County Republican and Democratic organizations. About 2,300 people voted, including 745 early and 345 by mail-in ballots.
Ensuring protection from COVID-19 likely will be more of a challenge Nov. 3, Nealy said.
“We will have all the protective supplies for the voters and workers,” she said. She said the county will increase the number of polling sites to 10.
Nealy said she will encourage voters to vote early, and those 65 or older, disabled or both to apply for mail-in ballots to avoid long lines at the polls. She is advising voters to call her office at (903) 236-8458 if they want mail-in ballots.
Harle said she plans to offer the same advice for voters in Upshur County. Applications for mail-in ballots are available on the department’s website.
She said along with enforcing social distancing, voters will be provided hand sanitizer.
Smith said she has not made November plans yet for Rusk County.
“We are taking it one day at a time,” she said. “We are just trying to wrap up this runoff election.”
Election Administrators Donald Robinette in Harrison County and Cheyenne Lampley in Panola County were unavailable for comment.