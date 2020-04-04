While Texas public school closures will extend to at least May 4 amid the coronavirus pandemic, districts are figuring out how to grade work that students are completing at home.
According to the Texas Education Agency, schools need to retain documentation that work is finished. But how that documentation is recorded is a decision left to local districts.
Pine Tree ISD Superintendent Steve Clugston said the district is adopting pass/fail grading.
"It’s really hard to give it a numerical grade and feel like you’re being fair and consistent with everybody, because certain kids may have more support at home, and it’s not always fair to others," he said.
The district will use the pass/fail grading model partly because many people in the community do not have access to internet, according to Hallsville ISD.
In order for a student to earn a passing grade, he or she must participate in either online instruction or instruction provided through paper packets being sent home beginning the week of April 6, according to Hallsville ISD.
Longview ISD spokeswoman Elizabeth Ross said the district's grading policy during the closures will be reviewed at the next school board meeting. However, Hudson PEP Elementary School Principal Sue Wilson said in an email this week to parents that teachers will grade work as pass/fail.
Clugston said Pine Tree ISD is leaving a lot of grading decisions up to its teachers.
"The whole idea of grades is to evaluate where your kid is, to evaluate if the kid is learning the necessary things and has mastered certain standards," he said. "We give our teachers quite a bit of freedom, because they know their kids and what their kids need better than anybody sitting over here in central office."
Other districts still might adopt different guidelines on grading.
Some of the other options from TEA include delaying grading for a short time during transition; recording fewer grades than the district would normally; choosing a maximum/minimum number of assignments that will be graded; providing self-addressed, stamped envelopes to students to mail back completed work; allowing parents to submit photos of completed work; or districts can provide feedback on work without grades.