From staff reports
Debra Alexander of Longview started her day Friday by shopping for dog supplies at Big Lots during the store’s designated senior shopping hour.
“I think it’s wonderful,” Alexander said of the time set aside for senior residents. “I have a hard time walking and find it easier to get around when it is not crowded.”
Longview Mayor Andy Mack this past week ordered city retailers to implement a designated shopping time for populations more vulnerable to the coronavirus, such as seniors. Businesses also must limit the number of people they allow inside at one time and must implement line restrictions to better maintain social distancing, among other orders.
Big Lots designated 9 to 10 a.m. daily as a time for senior shoppers.
Richard Pierce of Longview and Darla Perry of White Oak also took advantage of Friday’s senior hour at the store to shop for yard furniture. Pierce and Perry said they were aware of Big Lots’ designated shopping time for seniors, but they still would have visited the store regardless.
“It’s nice,” Perry said of the senior shopping time.