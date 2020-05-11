The LeTourneau University Belcher Center has canceled all events through the end of July because of concerns about the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Two dance recitals planned for late June have been canceled, and the concert “Yesterday and Today: The Beatles Interactive Experience,” originally set for July 18, has been rescheduled for April 23.
Refunds will be issued for the "Yesterday and Today" event ticket holders, because the show now will be part of the 2020-21 season to be announced in June.
“Careful consideration and caution required us to make this decision,” said Belcher Center Senior Director Cody Bowen. “We are disappointed we were unable to host these events in June and July but are excited about the new season ahead. We look forward to all the wonderful local and national talent that will be back on the Belcher Center stage soon."