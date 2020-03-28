TEXARKANA — Bowie County Judge Bobby Howell issued a shelter in place order Friday, urging residents to take the threat of coronavirus seriously.
County residents must stay home and refrain from travel unless for purposes deemed essential. All gatherings of any size outside the home are prohibited. All nonessential businesses in the county must cease operations, except for certain minimal functions.
The order took effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday and will remain in place until midnight the morning of April 13.
Howell struck a solemn tone as he spoke about the danger county residents face from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, at a Friday news conference.
"This decision was not made lightly. It's the last thing I wanted to do," he said. "Everybody needs to reduce the amount of travel and exposure, because it's out there. I don't care what anyone says, the scientific evidence is overwhelming."
The growing numbers of COVID-19 cases in neighboring Texas counties and Louisiana — especially in nearby Shreveport and the rest of Caddo Parish — are of serious concern to Bowie County residents, Howell said. Because Texarkana is a regional hub for medical care and commerce, with multiple highways passing through, the Twin Cities are particularly open to travelers bringing the virus here with them, he said.
"I want to convey how serious this issue is. Bowie County is trying to be proactive and trying to do our part to protect our citizens. But the reality is that COVID-19 is a challenging thing to tame. The only way to do it is to stay in our homes, stop traveling, stop meeting in groups.
"We've got too much exposure. We've got it rapidly exploding to our south in Louisiana and all around us," Howell said.
As of Friday morning, there were three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bowie County and a fourth detected in a contractor from elsewhere who recently worked in the county, Howell said.
The regional Joint Emergency Operations Center is tracking about 75 coronavirus tests conducted recently in the region, Local Health Authority Dr. Matt Young said.
"We know we will have more positives," Young said.
"That's the importance of trying to decrease our ability to come in contact with each other. That's the importance of shelter in place."
Texarkana Mayor Bob Bruggeman also emphasized the gravity of the situation.
"The numbers are growing in our region, and this is a critical time to take action," he said. "Together we can get through this."
All residents in both Texarkanas remain under a mandatory curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., and violators could receive a municipal citation.