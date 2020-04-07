2:25 p.m. Tuesday
Camp county has second confirmed case of COVID-19
Camp County Judge A.J. Mason said Tuesday that his county has its second confirmed case of COVID-19.
He said he was notified by the Texas Department of State Health Services notified him about the case Tuesday morning.
"This is not unexpected, and we must continue our practices of social distancing, staying at home unless it is absolutely essential to be out and heightened sanitation measures," Mason said. "I want to take this time to encourage and challenge everyone to continue to respond in a positive way as our community has so far. The key to success for defeating this virus is truly in all of our hands."
9:03 a.m. Tuesday
Gov. Abbott orders closure of all state parks, historical sites
Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the closure of all Texas state parks and historic sites to enforce social distancing and stem the spread of COVID-19. It goes into effect at 5 p.m. today.
According to a statement, Abbott directed the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission on the closure. The parks and sites will reopen at Abbott’s direction.
"Social distancing is our best tool to curb the spread of COVID-19 and save lives," Abbott said. "The temporary closure of our state parks and historic sites will help us achieve this goal by preventing the gathering of large groups of people. I urge all Texans to continue to stay at home except for essential services as we respond to COVID-19. By following these social distance practices, we will overcome this challenge together."
State parks in Northeast Texas are Martin Creek Lake State Park near Tatum, Caddo Lake State Park near Karnack, Daingerfield State Park, Tyler State Park, Lake Bob Sandlin State Park near Pittsburg and Atlanta State Park.
Area state historic sites include the Starr Family Home State Historic Site in Marshall, Caddo Mounds State Historic Site near Alto, Mission Dolores State Historic Site in San Augustine, and Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site in Paris.