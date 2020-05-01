CARTHAGE — The Carthage City Hall lobby will reopen to the public on Monday after being closed because of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the city announced.
The city will continue to enforce social distancing guidelines for visitors, and it encouraged residents to call (903) 693-3868 and make an appointment before visiting.
The city also is encouraging residents to pay their water bills at the drive-thru, through the night deposit box or online.
The city said the Carthage Civic Center, the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame and the Davis Park Community Center would remain closed through May.