The number of new cases of COVID-19 jumped Thursday across Northeast Texas, with Gregg County seeing its biggest single-day increase in more than a week and big jumps in Panola, Smith, Nacogdoches and other area counties.
Also Thursday, a Gregg County Jail inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month and four inmates from the Smith County Jail who since have tested positive for the disease were moved to the Gregg County North Jail under a cooperative agreement between the two counties’ sheriffs.
And mobile free COVID-19 testing sites were announced for today in Carthage and for Saturday in Henderson and Marshall.
In Gregg County, where four new cases pushed the cumulative total to 60, County Judge Bill Stoudt said he continues to hope for the best while planning for the worst.
He has suggested the county’s first-in-the area efforts to slow the spread have helped limit its number of cases, and he said that remains the overriding goal as officials look for ways of safely getting the county back to business.
“That’s the curiosity about it,” he said. “We plan for the worst when we try to manage this, and yet there’s a lot of people who want to move forward.”
Stoudt and Longview Mayor Andy Mack have said their decisions are based on medical data and made in consultation with health officials.
Mack, who said two of the four new county cases reported Thursday were within the city, called for mutual respect among those with differing opinions about handling the pandemic and when the time is right to “reopen” the area economy.
“It’s OK not to agree, but it’s not OK to get ugly,” he said at Thursday’s City Council meeting. “Let’s be respectful of each other, know that we are all in this together and that we want the same thing, and that’s to return back to normal.”
While data is showing the growing economic impact of the virus, he said the numbers also show Longview and Gregg County have made sound moves to keep case counts low compared with neighboring counties, and with no deaths.
“I hope we continue to have zero deaths, because that is the most important statistic we can have,” he said. “And if we can continue this path, I know we will win.”
According to data from the Gregg County Health Department on Thursday afternoon, 36 of the 60 patients with confirmed cases have recovered.
In its daily dashboard of data for Gregg County, the Northeast Texas Public Health District offered a demographic breakdown of the 58 cases that had been confirmed by Thursday morning.
It showed the majority of cases were in patients younger than 60. Two cases are in patients 20 or younger, 19 in patients from 21 to 40 years old, 27 in patients from 41 to 59 years old and 10 in patients 60 to 79 years old.
Twenty-eight patients are male and 30 female. Forty-seven were the result of community spread, and 11 were travel related.
By city, it said 48 cases are within Longview, five in White Oak, four in Kilgore and one in Gladewater.
The health district’s report overstates the number of Longview cases, however, because it counts as Longview any case with a Longview ZIP code, and in many cases, those ZIP codes extend outside city limits.
The number of patients with Longview addresses Thursday was 41, according to city and Gregg County data. Stoudt said earlier one of Thursday’s cases was a patient in White Oak. The location of the fourth new case was unknown Thursday evening.
Free testing
As the tally of confirmed cases across the region jumped by 8%, or at least 62 new cases, officials announced free mobile testing would be offered today in Carthage and Saturday in Marshall and Henderson.
In all three cities, the testing will be available by appointment only, and preregistration is required by calling (512) 883-2400 or visiting txcovidtest.org .
The testing is available for anyone who is showing symptoms of an active infection. Those include fever and/or chills; cough (dry or productive); fatigue, body aches/muscle or joint pain; shortness of breath; sore throat; headaches; nausea/vomiting/diarrhea; nasal congestion; and loss of taste and/or smell.
Today in Carthage, testing will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Carthage, 256 S. Market St.
On Saturday in Marshall, testing will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Marshall Convention Center, 2501 East End Blvd. S.
On Saturday in Henderson, testing will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 207 W. Main St.
Case counts jump
The testing was announced the same day Panola County’s case count jumped by 11, to 75, and Harrison County reported three new cases to bring its total 63.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims also announced another COVID-19 death, bringing his county’s total to seven fatalities.
In a statement about the new cases, he said a staff member at Willoughby Juvenile Center tested positive for COVID-19. Others also were tested. Sims also said a Harrison County Jail inmate had tested positive.
He pleaded with county residents to wear masks when in public and stay home unless necessary: “Please wear a mask in public, practice social distancing, wash your hands and if you don’t have to be out … stay home.”
In Panola County, County Judge LeeAnn Jones said Thursday afternoon that two of her county’s new cases were from Briarcliff Skilled Nursing Facility, and two others were from Panola Nursing & Rehabilitation. Both are in Carthage.
On Thursday morning, Briarcliff was reporting on its website that 21 active resident cases and 11 active employee cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed. It also was reporting four resident deaths and one resolved case for an employee.
Thirty-seven residents and 19 employees had been tested, with nine residents and five employees testing negative. Pending tests included three residents and two employees.
Panola Nursing said it had three active resident cases.
It also was reporting that 21 residents and one employee had been tested, with seven residents testing negative. The facility listed pending cases for 10 residents and one employee.
Infected inmates
As the number of infected inmates in the Smith County Jail has increased, a cooperative agreement reached by Sheriff Larry Smith and Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano for housing them moved to another phase.
The first phase came April 2, when Cerliano announced an inmate in the North Jail had tested positive for the virus. That inmate was taken to the Smith County Jail to be placed in one of two special cells there that can contain the virus. When that happened, Gregg County began preparing space in the North Jail to hold infected inmates if the numbers increased beyond Smith County’s capacity. That space began being occupied Thursday.
Smith said two positive tests received Thursday afternoon brought the jail’s total to four inmates and one detention officer with the disease.
Those four, and the Gregg County inmate who had been in Smith County since early April, all are now housed in Gregg County.