There is now one confirmed case of COVID-19 each in Bowie and Van Zandt counties, the Northeast Texas Public Health District said today. The latest additions bring the total to nine in Northeast Texas.
According to the district's daily update, there now are five cases in Smith County, one in Gregg County, one in Rusk County, one in Bowie County and one in Van Zandt County.
NET Health is providing updates at 2 p.m. daily on the number of cases in Northeast Texas. These numbers only reflect confirmation of positive COVID-19 cases that have been analyzed by testing laboratories, so may lag media reports.