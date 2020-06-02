From Staff and Wire Reports
Cass County reported its first death from COVID-19 on Monday, while Gregg County saw its total case count rise by four on the day Texas allowed summer camps to open as the state continues its path toward phasing in the reopening of businesses shuttered by the pandemic.
Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said the new cases of the novel coronavirus boost the county’s cumulative total to 295.
County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said the cases are from community spread, and one of the patients is hospitalized.
He also clarified a statement he’d made May 25 about six cases reported May 23.
“We did end up having three households all associated with that spike on Mother’s Day,” Browne said. “It wasn’t just one.”
Harris said 2,264 total tests had been administered in the county as of Monday, with 1,872 results returning negative and 97 results pending.
The county’s tally of recoveries remains at 63 — unchanged since Thursday — and it has marked six deaths from the coronavirus.
Cass County Judge Becky Wilbanks on Monday said her county has recorded its first virus-related death. She said the county’s total number of confirmed cases now stands at 31, an increase of two, and the county has seen 27 recoveries.
Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron reported another death in her county, raising its toll to three. She said the second death was recorded Friday.
All of the deaths, Hebron wrote on Facebook, have been patients over the age of 70.
She said the county also had four new cases, taking that total to 33.
In Harrison County, County Judge Chad Sims reported no new positive cases, leaving the cumulative total at 249, and he cited five new recoveries, bumping that total to 85. The county has had 24 deathsfrom the coronavirus.
In Smith County, the number of confirmed cases went up by six Monday, to bring its total up to 210, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
The county has recorded 165 recoveries and has had four coronavirus deaths.
Panola County Judge LeeAnn Jones reported two new cases for her county Monday, pushing its county to 199. The county has had 23 deaths.
Across the 25-county East Texas region, at least 3,166 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed by Monday evening, up from 3,040 the day before. The death toll Monday rose to 134, three more than Sunday.
Also Monday, summer camps across the state were allowed to open, provided they follow social distancing guidelines.
Texas now allows some professional sports events with limits on spectators, though it’s unclear if any are planned soon. IndyCar will race the Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday but track officials say it won’t include fans.
Texas announced 593 new cases Monday, a drastic dropoff from Sunday’s 1,949, which was the most recorded in a single day since Texas began tracking infections. Mondays are typically the lowest days in the number of new infections reported.
The state cited six new deaths, the fewest since March 31. Texas has had 64,880 cases and 1,678 deaths.