With their 65th anniversary approaching Don and Mildred Nesbett of Elderville considered taking a cruise, but their plans, like those of countless others, had to be reworked when the COVID-19 pandemic brought the nation to a standstill.
Still not comfortable eating inside a restaurant, the couple chose to celebrate by dining in the parking lot of one of their favorite Longview restaurants — Chick-fil-A.
"I figured we would do something special, but I never imagined this," Mildred said, laughing.
So, 65 years after they were married May 28, 1955, in Shreveport, the Nesbetts drove up to the Chick-fil-A on East Loop 281 in a car that bore a sign proclaiming, "Chick-fil-A or bust."
Recognizing the milestone event, the staff at the chicken eatery prepared a special table to honor the couple — outdoor, shaded by an umbrella and secluded.