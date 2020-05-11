From staff reports
Christus Health System is going mobile in its effort to avoid any shortage of personal protective equipment worn by its staff members during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A “UV trailer” from Christus Mother Frances Hospital — Sulphur Springs traveled to Longview on Thursday to sterilize N95 masks to allow them to be used more than once per person.
After a study published by the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Keith Kelley, director of administrative services assisting the chief nursing officer at the Sulphur Springs facility, and the hospital’s infection control team began to determine how using ultraviolet light may help the hospital disinfect certain equipment.
Instead of setting up this sterilization process inside the hospital, using the guidance of the research and an enclosed cargo trailer, Kelley went to work building a “mobile” sterilization center.
Brian and Leesa Toliver of Brian Toliver Ford-Lincoln in Sulphur Springs purchased the trailer for the Christus facility as well as all the components to build the decontamination trailer.
“My entire family is either in the medical field or car business,” Brian Toliver said. “It is critically important for our hospital to have the equipment it needs to provide the best care for our community. In this time of need, we were happy to purchase this equipment that will be a benefit, not only to our hospital, but to surrounding hospitals as well as local businesses, now and in the future.”
With the help of the hospital’s maintenance crew, Kelley electrically wired the trailer to power the UV lighting.
After each use, staff members put their masks in a paper bag. Inside the decontamination trailer, the masks are hung across long, thin wires resembling a clothesline. The bags then go through the sterilization process, making the N95 masks reusable.
“The UV light is used to decontaminate rooms after patients leave. The ultraviolet light disrupts the coronavirus’s genetic material, deactivating it,” Kelley said. “Once the five-minute process is complete, the masks are removed, put in a fresh, clean bag and returned to their original owners for reuse.”
Will Knous, Christus spokesman, said the trailer will be offered for use to other medical facilities outside the Christus system.
Longview Regional Medical Center didn’t respond to an inquiry about whether it sterilizes its personal protective equipment.