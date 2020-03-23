Christus Good Shepherd, Longview Regional further restrict visitor guidelines

The two hospitals serving the Longview area have further restricted guidelines to prevent visitors from seeing patients in almost all circumstances to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
Christus Good Shepherd Health System and Longview Regional Medical Center made the announcement in a joint statement released Monday afternoon.
All visitation is restricted at the system’s hospitals and emergency rooms in Longview. Exceptions will only be made for one visitor for maternity patients, one patient for pediatric patients and for patients on end-of-life care.
The hospitals also on Monday closed all waiting rooms until further notice in an effort to adhere to social distancing.