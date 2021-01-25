The state has named Gregg County a COVID-19 vaccine hub through Christus Good Shepherd Health System in a partnership with Gregg County and the city of Longview. A clinic is scheduled Saturday. Those eligible can register to get the shot at the clinic at vaccinate.christushealth.org or by calling (877) 335-5746.
Christus Good Shepherd Health System has been named a COVID-19 Vaccination Hub by the State of Texas to serve Gregg County. This COVID-19 Vaccination Hub clinic is in partnership with Gregg County, the State of Texas and City of Longview. Today we jointly announce the launch of the community-wide My Shot Now campaign to vaccinate as many eligible East Texans as possible.
“In an effort to make the COVID-19 vaccine more accessible to East Texans, Christus Good Shepherd is honored to accept the responsibility of fulfilling this need for our community,” said Todd Hancock, President and Chief Executive Officer, Christus Good Shepherd Health System. “Our goal has always been for the community to be able to easily get a COVID-19 vaccination as soon as large quantities of vaccine were available.”
“This clinic, once again, shows there is nothing Gregg County can't do when we work together,” said Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt. “With Christus Good Shepherd bringing its medical expertise, and Longview and Gregg County Emergency Management overseeing the process, I am confident the opening of this clinic will be a watershed moment in our region's battle against COVID-19.”
Beginning this Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, caregivers from Christus Good Shepherd Health System and Christus Trinity Clinic, alongside Gregg County and City of Longview first responders, will operate a weekend clinic to administer vaccines to those who meet the criteria for Phase 1A or Phase 1B. The vaccine is free to the public, and an appointment is required in order to receive the vaccine, which will be administered at the Longview Exhibit Center at the Longview Convention Complex.
Christus Good Shepherd and Gregg County officials expect to vaccinate thousands of East Texans each weekend and to continue receiving regular, weekly allocations from the State for the foreseeable future.
“I am thrilled that we were able to successfully present to our contacts with the state that our regional collaborative effort is capable and ready to serve as a vaccine hub. Having an aggressive effort to provide vaccines to our residents is critical to moving our community forward and saving lives,” said State Representative Jay Dean, District 7.
"I get calls every day asking when a vaccine will be available, and we are so glad to be able to begin providing this amount of shots with our great partners," Longview Mayor Andy Mack said. "This clinic will be a game-changer for our area - making our region safer, protecting the most vulnerable, and enabling our community to get back to normal life."
The vaccinations are occurring by appointment only – walk-in and waitlist appointments are not available. To swiftly accommodate the state’s requirement to deplete the current allotment, Christus Good Shepherd is directing patients to make an appointment by visiting vaccinate.christushealth.org and answering the questions in the chat box on the right of the screen. Patients may also call the following dedicated phone line for information and registration for a vaccination appointment at this hub vaccination clinic: (877) 335-5746.
Once an appointment has been made, individuals are asked to adhere to the clinic operational guidelines to support the efficiency and safety of the caregivers and other community residents alike:
- Please arrive no more than 15 minutes early and remain in your vehicle until 5 minutes before your appointment time.
- Only those being vaccinated may attend the clinic, except for those who need assistance. Those who cannot come alone to their appointment may bring 1 essential visitor.
- Wear loose fitting clothes, for ease in accessing your shoulder to administer the vaccine.
- Masks are required. Please bring your own mask.
“It is the mission of Christus Health to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ, to provide care to those in our communities who need it most, to provide care for the most vulnerable,” said Hancock. “Alongside our partners, we are excited to take this enormous step toward vaccinating as many eligible members of this community as quickly and safely as possible.”