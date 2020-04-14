Christus Health System says it is offering a new screening tool to some patients, as well as doctors, nurses and other Christus employees to learn who has been infected with COVID-19 and who might carry protective antibodies.
“Christus Health is a safe place to receive care, with high-reliability processes and procedures for infection prevention and mitigating the spread of illness,” said Dr. Sam Bagchi, Christus' EVP and chief clinical officer. “Beginning today, we are adding the unprecedented additional layer of antibody screening to help survey for asymptomatic COVID-19 infections among patients and caregivers.”
For the past several weeks, Christus said it has assessed the test’s reliability and then deployed the kits to its hospitals and ambulatory sites across the United States and Latin America, according to the heatlh system. The test produces results in about 10 minutes and has been validated internally for screening for COVID-19 infections.
Christus operates hospitals in Longview, Tyler and Marshall as well as clinics across the area.
The country’s leading scientists believe antibody-based tests to be essential in the war against COVID-19, according to the health system.
Christus will first begin using the test on its employees on the frontlines of the coronavirus fight, the health system said. The rapid screening tool also will be used on hospitalized patients that the clinical team believes may have been infected with COVID-19 as well as patients who are scheduled for an urgent surgery.
“People should not put off urgent and emergent procedures and should continue to seek the care they need. We know that, regardless of COVID-19, heart attacks and strokes have not stopped. We need to be able to treat people who urgently need to be in an operating room,” Bagchi said. “With the availability of an antibody test, we can test anyone who comes in for an urgent surgery. This will allow us to reliably know if a patient has COVID-19 before they start having symptoms or might normally be tested.”