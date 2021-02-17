Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center is postponing its planned vaccine hub clinic in Longview, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, because of the winter storm.
According to a statement Wednesday from Christus, those with Saturday appointments to receive their second dose of the vaccine will be rescheduled to the same time slot on March 5. Those with appointments Sunday to receive their first dose of the vaccine will be rescheduled to the same time slot March 7. Individuals do not need to take any action at this time.
"We want to reassure those affected that rescheduling the Feb. 20, second dose appointments for March 5, is still in keeping with current CDC guidelines for administering the Pfizer vaccine," Christus said in a statement. "If it is not feasible to adhere to the recommended 21-day interval, the second dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines may be administered up to six weeks (42 days) after the first dose and still be effective."
Beginning this evening, those who had signed up for a time will receive a text or phone call informing them of their new time, the hospital said. Anyone unable to attend at the rescheduled time or those who want to cancel an appointment, should call (877) 335-5746.
Individuals will also receive a text, phone call or email confirmation of their new appointment 72 hours prior to the appointment.
Christus announced Jan. 25 that the state named it a vaccine hub. The vaccine hub designation was brought about as a partnership between the hospital, Gregg County and City of Longview. While Christus is administering and overseeing the clinic, the county is providing financial support for the program and the City of Longview is providing use of its facilities, namely the Longview Exhibit Center.
Since being designated a hub, Christus has administered Pfizer doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to qualifying individuals in the community each weekend, and has administered thousands of doses thus far.
This weekend would have marked the first time second doses of the vaccine were to be administered at the vaccine clinic. The COVID-19 vaccine is administered in two doses: an initial injection and then a second shot that follows typically about 21 days later. However, as Christus officials noted, the vaccine is still effective when administered up to 42 days after the initial injection.
"Christus Good Shepherd, alongside our partners Gregg County, City of Longview and the State of Texas, appreciate everyone’s patience and flexibility as our teams work diligently and as swiftly as possible to modify hub clinic operations in response to the winter storm," the health care system said in a statement.