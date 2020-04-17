Christus Good Shepherd medical centers in Longview and Marshall are prepared to resume all surgeries and procedures as soon as Wednesday, spokesman Will Knous said Friday.
"Guided by our COVID-19 Safe Care program, we have a clinical and operational strategy in place that includes ample personal protective equipment (PPEs), high-tech testing capabilities and heightened screening," he said.
Knous was responding to Gov. Greg Abbott's Friday announcement of initial steps to reopen the Texas economy during the coronavirus pandemic. Those include loosening surgery restrictions at medical facilities, allowing all retail stores to provide product pickups and reopening state parks.
Knous's counterpart at Longview Regional Medical Center, Libby Bryson, did not respond Friday to a request for comment.
Abbott's order that goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday allows a limited amount of nonessential surgeries at hospitals, as long as those surgeries don't deplete the facilities' supplies of personal protective equipment and allow the facilities to keep at least 25% of their capacity available for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
Abbott's previous executive order banning all elective procedures sparked a legal battle because it resulted in a ban on most abortions. Abbott said Friday the courts will eventually settle the matter but that abortions are not part of his latest order on surgeries.
The governor's decision drew praise from the Texas Medical Association, which represents more than 53,000 physicians and medical students.
"Texas physicians are pleased that Governor Abbott is taking a gradual, science-based approach to reopen the Texas economy safely," the association said in a statement. "We applaud the governor for placing four outstanding physicians on his recovery strike force and for stating in such a straight-forward manner, 'We must be guided by the data and the doctors. We must put health and safety first.' "
Additional openings will be announced April 27 "after further input from medical staff," Abbott said. Abbott repeatedly pointed to April 27 as the next date on which he could announce additional steps to reopen the economy, as long as Texas is continuing to make progress in slowing the spread of the virus. Previewing that date, Abbott said, "One of the things that we will consider is the elimination of the stay-at-home policy," which he announced late last month and expires April 30.