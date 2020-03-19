Christus Health Northeast Texas said it is temporarily closing the fitness portions as well as the Health Living Spa of the Good Shepherd Institute for Healthy Living on Hawkins Parkway in Longview and the Marshall LifeCenter in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, Christus spokesman Will Knous said Outpatient Therapy and Rehabilitation portions of the facilities will stay open.
“We know during this time we can lead the way in being proactive to prevent the spread of the virus, and that is what we are trying to do,” he said in a statement.
Area private, for-profit membership-based fitness centers said Tuesday that they are staying open but are taking measures to protect members and staff from the coronavirus, including restricting class sizes.
“We are definitely stepping up sanitation practices,” said Daniel Garcia, manager at Crunch Fitness, which opened about two months ago on Judson Road and Loop 281.
“We have added hand sanitizers throughout the club,” he said, adding that the club has added housekeeping hours.
“No extreme measures,” Garcia said. He said club management is monitoring communications from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We want to provide our normal services for as long as possible,” he said.
Like Crunch, Anytime Fitness on Wal Street has increased sanitation measures, said manager Jenna Fulton. She said housekeeping takes places during morning, lunch and afternoon shifts.
Fulton said management also posted signs advising members to wash their hands before and after they use equipment.
Cleanliness is the highest priority at the Parke Way Family Fitness Center on Bill Owens Parkway, owner Mike Alston said. He said the club has intensified safety measures over the past week.
“We maintain disinfectant wipes on all equipment,” Alston said. Employees walks around with towels that contain disinfectants.
He said the club checks the temperatures of staff before they enter Parke Way as well as children who use the nursery.
Alston said a majority of club’s members are seniors and screen themselves. Members do not enter the gym if they are ill.
Anytime Fitness also advises members who are ill to stay away until they feel better, Fulton said.
Fulton said Anytime Fitness also is limiting class sizes to fewer than 10 people and temporarily suspending classes for members 55 and older.
Some members are taking two weeks off, Fulton said.
“We are kind of leaving it up to member discretion,” she said.