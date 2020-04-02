The city of Gilmer this week joined other area municipalities, school districts and counties in promoting social distancing by delaying upcoming elections.
Gilmer City Council voted Monday to postpone its election of three council seats until this fall.
Area cities and schools were scheduled to hold early voting later this month for the May 2 elections. However, most councils and school trustee boards have either pushed those elections to November or are set to take such action when they meet during the next week or so.
Meanwhile, primary runoff elections in Upshur and Rusk counties originally scheduled May 26 were moved to July 14 under an executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott last month.
In Gregg County, all city and school elections are postponed until Nov. 3, said Deputy Elections Administrator Luanna Lewis. That includes the city of Longview, in which the District 3 Council seat is up for election.
Incumbent District 3 Councilman Wray Wade is facing a challenge from two men — Darrin “Rudy” Rudolph and Hank Guichelaar.
Wray’s term was to end in May but is being extended until November, city spokesman Shawn Hara said.
Last month, the Longview ISD board unanimously postponed its election to Nov. 3 following a proclamation Abbott issued March 18, according to the district’s website.
Terms for Place 2 Trustee Ava Welge and Place 4 Trustee Ginia Northcutt are expiring, with both members seeking re-election. Northcutt drew no opponent, but attorney Brett Miller has filed to run against Welge.
All cities and schools in Rusk County also postponed elections, said Elections Administrator Kaitlin Smith.
“Everybody is postponed,” she said.
Hallsville ISD also has pushed back its board election to the fall. Place 7 Trustee Dale Haney is being challenged by John Craig, CEO of Elite Home Health in Longview. Incumbent Place 2 Trustee Doug McGarvey drew no challengers.
As for Rusk County’s primary runoff elections, early voting is set 8 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily July 6 to 10 at the elections office on North Main Street.
On Tuesday, the Upshur County Commissioners Court approved the early voting schedule for its July 14 primary runoffs. Early voting will be held 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. July 6 to 8 and 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. July 9 and 10.
According to the elections office, the city of Big Sandy and Big Sandy ISD had yet to officially postpone their elections as of Wednesday. Ore City ISD has canceled its elections after a challenger dropped out of the race for a seat on the board of trustees.