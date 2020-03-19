A photo posted briefly online this past weekend showed city of Longview administrators having St. Patrick’s Day fun on an Aleways Beer Bus trip.
The photo, which showed City Manager Keith Bonds, Director of Administration Mary Ann Miller, Recreation Manager Seth Pyle and Facility Services employee Shawn Hagenbucher, was on a Facebook status post.
No beverages appear visible in the photo, but the social media status included the tags “#beerbus #daydrinking #smallbatch #stpatricksday #stpattysday.”
The photo was deleted several hours after it was posted.
The trip occurred Saturday, several days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that people not congregate in groups of 250 people or more.
That recommendation has since been reduced to 10. Bonds said that the trip was to three area breweries, and each brewery provided a pint of beer to each of the 24 passengers on the bus.
The trip had been reserved several weeks in advance, he said.
"It was planned way in advance, and the trip took place before any of the CDC restrictions and recommendations," Bonds said Thursday. "I guess looking back, I realize I represent the city in all things that I do, so looking back it’s something I probably shouldn’t have (participated) in. It was just a normal everyday thing spent with friends and family."
At the time of the trip, the city had canceled its own city-hosted events that were expected to draw large crowds of roughly 250 or more people, though staff didn't specify that number, city spokesman Shawn Hara said.
However, the city had not canceled other community events, he said.
Aleways Beer Bus is a beer tourism company that provides brewery tours, beer festival trips, private tours and special events in East Texas, according to the company.