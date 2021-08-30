Due to a staffing shortage, the city of Hallsville is asking residents to use its drive-thru to make water or traffic fine payments and to call to make an appointment for some other services.
The city on Monday afternoon posted a photo on Facebook of signs on a city office door that say it has several staff members out with COVID-19 leading to “a limited number of employees working.”
The signs instruct residents to use the drive-thru, which is on the side of the municipal building at 115 W. Main St., for water bill and traffic fine payments.
Water Secretary Anita Paluch said payments can also be made online at cityofhallsvilletx.com or over the phone by calling (903) 668-2313. She said there is also a drop box at the office’s front door.
Residents should call to make an appointment for building permits or other matters.
“We apologize for the inconvenience, but we have to keep our limited number of employees healthy,” the signs stated.