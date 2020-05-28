For the first time in 15 years, the Fourth of July will pass without a large, organized celebration in the city of Longview.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack announced during Thursday’s Longview City Council meeting that this year’s Fourth of July Fireworks & Freedom Celebration has been canceled. The celebration is the latest among a host of events that have been canceled because of concerns that large gatherings could help spread the new coronavirus.
Longview’s Independence Day celebration is a decades-old tradition. The city had been without one for several years when the Heartland Celebration organized in about 1990 and then oversaw annual events that included parades, patriotic speeches and a fireworks show. The Heartland celebration hosted its last event in 2003. In 2004 there was no organized event inside the city, with people attending shows outside Longview. The League of Business Owners picked up the torch starting in 2005, until Ambucs Too took over in 2010. The city of Longview has organized the fireworks show since 2013.
American country music star Mark Chesnutt had been selected to headline the concert traditionally held as part of the Fourth of July Fireworks & Freedom Celebration. Jon Stork was scheduled to open for Chesnutt. Fair-like activities at the Longview Exhibit Building were planned to precede the concert and fireworks shows as usual.