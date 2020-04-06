A city of Longview employee has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, spokesman Shawn Hara and Mayor Andy Mack said Monday evening.
The employee works within a small group and doesn’t work in public safety, customer service or anything in direct interface with the public that would be a community spread concern, Hara said.
The city was informed about the positive test Thursday. However, the employee — a resident of Harrison County — has not been at work since the previous Friday, March 27.
“That person’s work group that they work with most closely is doing some self isolation and doing all of the CDC recommended steps including self monitoring,” Hara said. “Once we were aware that there was the positive test, there were all of those precautions put in place with regard to their work group.”
Additional information about the employee, including the specific department in which he or she works, was not released by the city.