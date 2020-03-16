The city of Longview on Monday announced an expanded approach to canceling activities and services due to the new coronavirus pandemic.
All activities, events, programs and rentals at city facilities and parks have now been canceled through the end of March due to the expanding threat of COVID-19, the city said in a statement. Green Street Recreation Center also will be closed through the end of the month.
The Longview Public Library, Paula Martin Jones Recreation Center and Broughton Recreation Center will remain open, according to the statement.
The news came on the same that Longview Mayor Andy Mack and Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt issued local disaster declarations and public health emergencies.
Longview city officers will remain open. City officials, however, encourage residents to do business by phone or online when possible.
The city announced this past week that municipal court dockets were suspended until further notice. Anyone who is scheduled for a hearing or trial should contact the Municipal Court.
The city will continue to have public meetings related to the Longview City Council, but residents experiencing symptoms such as fever or cough or who have traveled to areasa affected by the coronavirus outbreak are asked not to attend in person.