City of Longview employees will be allowed to accrue more vacation time this fiscal year as they respond to immediate needs surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City Council voted unanimously Thursday to increase the cap on accrued vacation time by 80 hours to a maximum of 400 hours. The increase lasts until Oct. 1, when it will return to a maximum 320 hours, said Director of Administration Mary Ann Miller.
Under the plan, any hours over 320 that a municipal employee accrues until Sept. 30 will be available until the hours are used.
Employees with at least 15 years of tenure with the city would likely see vacation accrual “at a slightly higher rate,” Miller said, though she said she didn’t know the number of employees affected.
“I think it’s a wonderful thing to bring forward,” District 4 Councilwoman Kristen Ishihara said, adding that the city was putting a lot on its first responders who “deserve to accrue whether they leave our employment or not” as they are working harder than normal while being placed at risk.
Though he later joined the unanimous vote to approve the vacation accrual increase, District 5 Councilman David Wright said he “wasn’t too high” on the proposal. He equates running the city to running a business, he said, and in his business, employees don’t get paid vacation time if they decide to quit, “and now we’re going to give them the extra hours.”
District 1 Councilman Ed Moore said, “They’ve worked those hours. Why shouldn’t they get compensated for those hours?”
Miller said the vacation accrual policy has been in place since she began working for the city 18 years ago.
As part of Thursday's consent agenda, council members authorized support for applying to the North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority for a $270,000 grant for signal and widening improvements on East Hawkins Parkway at Good Shepherd Way, which is the entryway to Christus Good Shepherd Health System’s Institute for Healthy Living.
The application would be in collaboration with Gregg County, which is a member of the mobility authority.
The city already has allocated $250,000 from its capital improvement projects fund to add a signal at the intersection, said Development Services Director Michael Shirley. The NETRMA grant would allow the project to be expanded to include widening for turn lanes.
“Hawkins Parkway will be widened to accommodate left turn lanes at the intersection, which will provide for safer turning movements at a historically crash prone location,” according to the city.
The North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority sets aside money each year for priority project grants in member counties.
In 2016, the agency provided $400,000 to Gregg County for reconstruction and improvements to the U.S. 259 and East Hawkins Parkway intersection about one-half mile east of the Institute for Health Living.
Thursday's meeting was held by videoconferencing because of the COVID-19 pandemic.