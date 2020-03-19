City of Longview leaders are limiting access to offices and have closed some facilities to the public to protect residents’ health amid coronavirus concerns, according to a statement from the city.
No changes have been made so far to sanitation or recycling schedules.
“If your business requires you to visit a facility in person, please check in advance if the facility is open to the public and practice good hygiene habits and maintain a respectful space from city staff or other residents,” according to the statement.
The city also canceled the monthly Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meeting originally scheduled Monday.
City spokesman Shawn Hara said the next Longview City Council meeting originally scheduled March 26 “will be canceled, but we are making plans for a special meeting ... March 23 to be conducted by video or teleconference as allowed by the Texas Attorney General’s Office guideline.”
A Planning and Zoning Commission monthly meeting that was to be held Tuesday also was canceled, City Planner Angela Choy said.
“As of now, there are no other public meetings scheduled currently,” Hara said, “and the scheduling of future public meetings is to be determined.”
City Hall is closed to the public except by appointment by calling (903) 237-1000.
Access to the Water Utilities department is being limited to the drive-through or by appointment only. Water Utilities can be reached at (903) 237-1030, and customers are encouraged to pay their water bills online.
To report an after-hours water or sewer emergency, call (903) 236-3030.
The Human Resources department also has canceled all meetings until further notice with the exception of the enrollment of new hires. Only residents who have received conditional job offers for available positions should visit the Human Resources office in person, according to the city.
Those with conditional job offers will follow a process designed to avoid minimal, if any, physical contact by using pre-placed documents and an intercom system, according to the city.
Human Resources can be reached at (903) 237-1220 or by email.
The Municipal Court lobby is closed to the public, and the court is encouraging residents to take advantage of its online services.
Links are provided online to pay ticket fines, request defensive driving, fill out a plea form, fill out a payment plan, to email the court and to start a live chat session with a clerk. Copies of any documents and forms, requests for a deferral and questions about a case can be made by email, live chat or telephone.
For other payment options, residents should check the Municipal Court website at longviewtexas.gov/2164 . To speak directly with a clerk, call (903) 237-1186.
Police and fire
Nonemergency calls to 911 will be prioritized in order of need, according to police. When possible, alternative methods for resolution will be used that minimize the need for in-person officer contact.
The Longview Police Department is encouraging the community to use its online resources when seeking open records or accident reports rather than coming to the police lobby.
Also, residents are encouraged to use the police department’s non-emergency phone line at (903) 237-1199 to make reports where an immediate police response in not necessary. The department also is encouraging the community to submit completed forms and permits by email, mail or fax where possible.
The Longview Fire Department is not offering fire truck demos, station tours, Safety City field trips or ridealongs to the public or students at this time.
Processes concerning the response to non-emergency calls will be adjusted and may include fewer personnel and additional personal protective equipment.
Residents can call EMS billing services at (903) 237-1232 to access services including the Ambulance Service Subscription Program, ambulance bill payment, fire inspection payment and requests for medical records or open records.
Residents can call the Fire Marshal’s Office at (903) 237-1119 to schedule a fire inspection, request a fire report, report a yellow tag or red tag, submit fire code issues, request smoke alarm assistance or file for a certificate of occupancy.
All other questions can be directed to fire administration at (903) 237-1210.
Other services
The Longview Public Library has suspended in-house services at the main branch and Broughton Branch Library until further notice, including all public programs and events.
Library materials can be dropped off in the book drops behind the main library building. Curbside services also also available, and children’s programs will be streamed via Facebook Live.
Library staff will be available via phone services from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at (903) 237-1350.
Green Street Recreation Center was closed to the public as of Tuesday, and Broughton and Paula Martin Jones recreation centers will be closed starting today.
Parks and Recreation Department offices have limited access. Online services are available, although no reservations for facilities will be allowed before May 10.
All animal services will be provided by appointment only.
To schedule an appointment for adoptions or owner reclaims at the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, call the Animal Services department at (903) 297-7387 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
All adoptable pets can be viewed online or by following the Animal Care and Adoption Center on Facebook.
Animal field services only will be responding to emergency calls such as injured or sick animal or calls relating to public safety. Anyone with an animal-related emergency should call (903) 237-1290.
Intakes due to an owner surrendering an animal will be declined until further notice.
The Longview Housing Authority lobby is closed. A camera doorbell device is being installed outside the front entrance to allow staff to communicate with customers if they have immediate questions or concerns.
The authority can be reached at (903) 237-1235.
Access to Community Services and Development Services has been limited to a single door. Visitors will be greeted and helped in a waiting room and will not have access to staff areas.
Community Services can be reached at (903) 237-1398, while Development Services can be reached at (903) 237-1060.